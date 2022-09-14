Figures from the airports authority Aena indicate that the number of private jets that used Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in July and August was down 8.6% compared with the same two months of last year.
Figures from the airports authority Aena indicate that the number of private jets that used Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in July and August was down 8.6% compared with the same two months of last year.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.