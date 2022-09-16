The French air traffic controllers’ strike has led to the cancellation of a total of 14 flights with direct connections with France to and from airports in the Balearics so far today, according to sources from airport authority Aena.

The same sources have specified that in Palma there are nine flights have been cancelled - four arrivals and five departures -; four in Ibiza - two arrivals and two departures - and one in Minorca.



The strike has caused the cancellation of a total of 65 flights of the 280 scheduled at Spanish airports in the early hours of the morning.

Some 6,000 operations were scheduled for today at Spanish airports, 280 of which were with France, although the strike will also affect flights to and from other countries that pass through France.

Most of the flights cancelled were connections to the UK and France and the most affected airlines are Vueling, Volotea, easyJet and Ryanair, although Iberia and Air Europa have also been affected. The Spanish airports most affected are Barcelona El Prat and Palma.

The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) estimates that the strike, which will last 24 hours, will lead to the cancellation of a thousand flights. Travellers are advised to check their flights before going to the airport.

In response to the strike, called by the National Union of Air Traffic Controllers (SNTAC) to demand wage rises to compensate for inflation and more staff recruitment, the DGAC has asked European airlines to reduce their flight schedules by 50%.