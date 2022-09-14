More delays expected in Palma this week. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/09/2022 13:02
Britons flying to Mallorca and elsewhere in the Balearics on Friday could be hit by fresh delays when French air traffic controllers go on strike.
