Some more good news for Britons flying to the Balearics this month and next, French air traffic controllers have called off next week’s three-day strike.

The strike was expected to have caused heavy disruption to flights due to have used French air space on September 28, 29 and 30.

But, now Ryanair baggage handlers in Spain are threatening to go on strike at up to 16 airports this autumn.

The union CCOO says they will take action sometime after October 9 if there is no agreement with the airline over shifts and part-time work.

The union says it sent details of its demands to Ryanair on September 19 and will wait just 20 days for a response.

The stoppages would affect nearly 4,000 employees of the handling division, ramp services and other ground operations, including boarding, and will no doubt hit flights from the UK.