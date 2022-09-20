It appears that Spain, which continues to have the strictest Covid entry rules for visitors from non-European Union countries, such as the United Kingdom, is slowly easing its restrictions.

As of today, Tuesday, Britons will no longer need to fill out the health travel form to travel to Spain.

The country has decided to drop the need for unvaccinated Britons to fill out the Spain Travel Health form.

According to the Ministry of Health, the move is designed to normalise international travel.

It posted on Facebook: “Starting tomorrow, September 20, it will no longer be necessary to complete the health check form to travel to Spain or present the QR code of the SPTH at the airport on arrival.”



In the official document it said: “The measures to limit international mobility must be applied in compliance with the general principles of Union Law, and must not go beyond what is strictly necessary to safeguard public health and must be lifted when the epidemiological situation, particularly in hospitals, allows it.”

But, certain requirements remain in place until November 15 - they were only extended over the weekend - arrivals from the UK will still need to show proof of recovery or evidence of being fully-vaccinated.

This will no doubt cause some confusion so check with your airlines or the Foreign Office website.