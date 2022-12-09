The CCOO union, which has the largest personnel representation in the Aena airports authority network, has called a strike for the Christmas period that will affect some 10,000 workers. These include personnel at control centres, but air-traffic controllers with the UCSA union will not be striking. Among other workers are administrative staff, firefighters and flight technicians.
Strikes at Spain's airports over the festive period
This has to do with restoring productivity pay
