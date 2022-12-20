biza airport has overtaken Palma airport in user ratings, according to air passenger rights organisation AirHelp.

The organisation has presented its 2022 summary of the best airlines and airports in the world, evaluating the excellence of their services, punctuality, complaint processing and the quality of their restaurants and shops.

Ibiza airport was ranked 94th in the world, ahead of Palma airport, which was 22 places lower, at number 116.

In 2022, Ibiza achieved an average score of 7.38, with 7.35 for punctuality, 7.42 for customer ratings and 7.44 for the quality of its shops and restaurants.

Palma airport obtained a score of 7.13, with 7.04 for punctuality, 7.05 for customer ratings and 7.50 for shops and restaurants, the only category in which it surpassed the airport in Ibiza and Formentera.

In addition, Palma's Son Sant Joan has dropped in the ranking, obtaining a worse position compared to 2019, when it was number 107 in the ranking.

The first Spanish airport to appear in the ranking is Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez, in twelfth position of the best airports in the world and the first in the ranking of all European airports.

Bilbao airport is the second national airport to appear in the ranking, in 24th place worldwide.