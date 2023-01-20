Airlines at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid are forecasting 15% increases in flights and seats on planes heading to the three Balearic airports this summer. While Fitur is predominantly concerned with the Spanish market, the airlines are pointing to these increases covering both national and international travel.

After meeting Balearic government representatives, the easyJet CEO for Spain and president of the ALA airlines association, Javier Gándara, said that all indications are that the numbers of flights and passengers will exceed those of 2019. "The season is looking good, because the European market will not stop traveling, despite inflation, energy costs and interest rates." Specifically on the Spanish market, the CEO of Air Europa, Jesús Nuño de la Rosa, stated: "We anticipate a 12% increase in flights from the mainland to the islands and 16% in terms of seats. The Balearic Islands will have an optimal summer season."

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela responded positively to these forecasts, "as the Spanish market will continue in the same vein, as will the other markets, which is good news for the entire Balearic tourism industry".

On the ferries, Baleària's president, Adolfo Utor, said that there will be reinforcement of some routes from the mainland to the islands, while Trasmed's commercial director, Miguel Pardo, was predicting growth in activity of 21% - "we will reach 550,000 passengers on our routes between the mainland and the Balearics".