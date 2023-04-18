The Balearics received 413,238 international air passengers in March, 25.5% more than during the same month last year, according to data released today by Turespaña.

As for the airports, of the 413,238 international air passengers who arrived in the Balearics in March, 379,857 did so through Palma airport, 23.7% more than in March 2022.

Of the passengers who chose the Balearics as their destination, 324,263 international passengers flew with low-cost airlines, while 88,975 chose traditional airlines.

On a national level, March 2023 was the second month with the highest number of international passengers on a national level since 2000, with more than 6.5 million international passengers choosing Spain as their destination, 30% more than in the same month last year.

With regard to the origin of international passengers arriving in Spain, 55.6% of the total number of passengers came from the European Union, an increase of 25.8%, while the flow from the rest of the world, which accounted for the remaining 44.4%, grew by 35.7%.

In terms of countries, and comparing with the figures for the year 2022, the markets that recorded the greatest growth were Portugal, with 63.2% more, followed by the United States and Ireland, with 42.9% and 38.9% respectively.

For yet another month, the United Kingdom was the leading market in terms of passenger volume in March (1.4 million), with an annual growth of 33.3%. The UK represents 21.9% of the total share of arrivals in Spain.

The arrival of British passengers (which exceeds 3.4 million in the total so far this year) has had an impact on all the autonomous communities, but especially on the Canary Islands, which was the destination of 35.7% of its passengers.

After the United Kingdom, Germany continues to be the second country of origin of international passengers arriving in our country. A total of 873,738 passengers arrived from Germany in March (13.4% of the share), with an increase of 19%, which mainly benefited the Canary Islands (31% of the total number of passengers went to this region).

Italy, the third country of origin, accounted for 9.1% of the flow of passengers received in March (592,207 passengers in total), with a year-on-year growth of 31.4%, which particularly benefited Catalonia (32.1% of passengers) and Madrid (32%).

France accounted for 7.4% of the total number of passengers in March, a growth of 19%, which mainly benefited Madrid and Catalonia. In the case of the Netherlands, international passengers experienced an increase of 10.2% in March, with the main destinations being the Valencian Community, Catalonia and Andalusia.