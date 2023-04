The situation with drivers picking up at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport is becoming farcical. Closing off the outside lane with barriers has meant that drivers instead stop on the inside lane or the hard shoulder. And this to avoid having to pay at the express parking if they are there for more than fifteen minutes or using the main car park.

The only authority which can deal with this is the Palma police force. It, as the National Police and Aena have stressed, is the responsible authority. But Palma town hall refuses to send the police in order to fine drivers who are avoiding payment for what is an Aena revenue-generation purpose - the parking.