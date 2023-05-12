The Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla) has proposed a wave of stoppages during the summer in all airlines represented by the union, due to the “disagreement” with the application of “abusive” minimum services by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agency in the current strikes of Air Nostrum and Air Europa.

The secretary general of Sepla, Javier Fernández-Picazo said today that the proposal “is on the table”, but there is still no decision. “It is a decision that has to be evaluated and negotiated,” he added.

He also warned that they will try to bring together the different sectors within the airline industry, such as cabin crew and air traffic controllers, and even those in road transport to join the industrial action.

In addition, Sepla has registered the request for precautionary measures in the National Court for “violation of the constitutional right to strike” by the “abusive” application of the minimum services of the Ministry in the Air Nostrum stoppages, while it also plans more industrial action at Air Europa this summer.

On May 8, Sepla announced eight new days of strike action at Air Europa on 22, 23, 25, 26, 29 and 30 May and 1 and 2 June at all bases and offices in Spain.

Air Nostrum pilots began a strike at the end of February at all of the airline’s bases and work centres, which is indefinite and takes place every Monday and Friday, as part of the negotiations for their collective agreement.