The Guardia Civil report having arrested a 41-year-old German tourist at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport last Saturday.

The pilot had called ahead to advise that the man had groped two female flight attendants - he had grabbed their buttocks. He was drunk and his actions had caused uproar among other passengers on the flight from Germany.

When the plane landed, Guardia Civil officers were there to arrest him. He later appeared in court, was fined and released.