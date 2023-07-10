Flying from Palma airport today? Check that your flight is on time with up-to-the-minute departure information issued by Palma airport.Check the link (https://www.aena.es/en/flight-info.html) and this will give you all the necessary flight information.

Thousands of people are expected to pass through Palma airport today on flights from across Europe. During the summer months Palma airport is one of the busiests in Europe.