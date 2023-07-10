Flying from Palma airport today? Check that your flight is on time with up-to-the-minute departure information issued by Palma airport.Check the link (https://www.aena.es/en/flight-info.html) and this will give you all the necessary flight information.
Flying away today from Mallorca?
Check that your flight is on time
