Palma airport is still not back to normal and delays continue, as reported early Monday morning from Aena. In this sense, they explained that there are delays in some flights departing from the Son Sant Joan aerodrome. The forecast is that throughout the day, little by little, normality will be restored, as for this August 28 the Aemet has not activated storm warnings or winds with hurricane gusts.

Aena has also confirmed that this past Sunday 27, arrivals and 29 departures were cancelled at Palma airport due to bad weather conditions. In addition, a total of 20 flights had to be diverted, mainly to Alicante, Valencia and Barcelona airports.

Undoubtedly, there was chaos, as it was a day with a lot of air traffic and coincided with the last weekend of August. Many tourists who were finishing their holidays on the island were waiting at Son Sant Joan to return to their cities of origin, just as many Mallorcans were at other airports until their planes could land in Palma.

Strong gusts of wind

However, the island was being battered by strong gusts of hurricane-force winds. Thus, at the Capdepera lighthouse it reached 122 kilometres per hour; at the Serra d'Alfàbia, 120; and at Palma airport 108 kilometres per hour were recorded.

Rainfall was also abundant and intense. The Aemet reported that 90 litres of water per square metre were accumulated in Escorca; 86 in Port de Soller and 71 in Pollensa.