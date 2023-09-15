On Friday, there were widespread delays to flights at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport because of bad weather in Spain, southern France and northern Italy.
Bad weather causes delays at Palma Airport on Friday
Also in Holiday
- Mallorca on bad weather alert on Friday afternoon
- Concern about a blow to Mallorca tourism over the low season
- Couple caught on tape having sex in broad daylight in Santa Catalina
- Magalluf booze and bad behaviour crackdown a failure, says new Tourism Minister
- Soller: One of the most beautiful seaside resorts in Europe is in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.