On Friday, there were widespread delays to flights at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport because of bad weather in Spain, southern France and northern Italy.

The threat of heavy rain led to delays to some 600 flights. The schedule on Friday was for a total of 858 flights - arrivals and departures.

Spain's air navigation company, Enaire, reported average delays of one hour. Some inter-island routes in the Balearics were also affected.

The airports authority Aena said that air traffic regulations because of the weather lasted for most of the morning.