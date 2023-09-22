The EU has postponed the introduction of the new ETIAS travel visa has been postponed yet again which is great news for Britons heading to Mallorca next summer.

While so far, the EU has continuously claimed the ETIAS would become operational by mid-2024, an EU official has confirmed for SchengenVisaInfo.com that the go-live date for ETIAS has now been delayed to May 2025.

An EU official commented: “We had initially hoped for the EES to become operational by the end of this year or, at the latest, the beginning of the next year. Due to unforeseen delays, it has become evident that this timeline is unattainable.

“As a result, the implementation of the ETIAS has been rescheduled to May 2025, with the possibility of further postponement.”

As well as this, another EU border security feature called the Entry/Exit system (EES) has also been delayed because of an “unattainable” deadline.

Once the visa is finally introduced, those under 18 and over 70 will be able to apply for the permit free of charge, everyone else will have to pay €7 to travel to the EU.