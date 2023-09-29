A Eurowings aircraft that took off from Palma Airport bound for Austria made an emergency landing due to a breakdown in the braking system on Thursday.

The pilot of flight 6870, with 169 passengers on board, realised that there was a hydraulic failure due to the loss of brake fluid and alerted the tower at Son Sant Joan facilities at around 2.30pm, according to sources from the emergency teams.

Airport workers activated the alert unit after receiving the warning. Agents from the Guardia Civil, National Police and Aena rushed to the plane, which landed safely, to attend to the passengers and crew. No one was injured in the emergency landing. The mechanics took charge of checking the aircraft's hydraulic system so that it could take off again a few hours later.