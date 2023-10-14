In September, total passenger numbers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport (arriving and departing) were up 5.5% compared with last September to 3.9 million.

As is typically the case over the summer tourism season, Palma was the third busiest airport in Spain. Madrid-Barajas Airport led the way with 5.4 million passengers, an increase of 12.5% year on year, followed by Barcelona-El Prat with 4.6 million, up 9.1%.

For the whole Aena network of airports, this September was a record month. The total number of passengers was 27.5 million, 10.7% higher than in 2022 and 1.5% more than in 2019.

Behind Palma were Malaga-Costa del Sol with 2.3 million passengers, 20% more; Alicante-Elche with 1.6 million, 15.1% more; Ibiza with 1.2 million (up 7.5%); and Gran Canaria with just over one million, 9.4% more.