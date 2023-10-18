Passengers on flight EZY9954 were outraged after their flight from Tenerife to London was cancelled after hours of delay. The reason was that a customer "defecated on the bathroom floor".

Images shared on social media show pieces of toilet paper strewn across the aisle of the plane, while others capture the pilot explaining that the flight has been cancelled.

Un pasajero defeca en el suelo del baño del avión y obliga a cancelar un vuelo Tenerife - Londres de la compañía EasyJet.

pic.twitter.com/7Q9YmNbDDy — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) October 17, 2023

Flight EZY8054, which was due to depart at 8.05pm on Sunday and arrive in the British capital at 00.20am, had already suffered several delays before it was finally cancelled.

Passengers were supposed to return on London-bound flight 9954 at 3pm on Monday, after easyJet admitted it had "been unable to find hotel rooms in the area", forcing customers to find their own last-minute accommodation, the Daily Mail reports.