A 40-year-old Spanish man has been fined 1,200 euros by a Palma court after pleading guilty to having caused an altercation at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in December 2021.
Fined for altercation at Palma Airport after missing a flight
Ordered to pay for the damage as well
