A 40-year-old Spanish man has been fined 1,200 euros by a Palma court after pleading guilty to having caused an altercation at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in December 2021.

Shortly before 10.30am on December 9, he went to check-in counters 36-37. He was informed that his flight had closed. At this point he became angry, shoved and insulted a member of the ground staff, then hit the counter and broke a computer screen.

National Police officers tried to get him to calm down. He didn't and pushed and kicked the officers without causing injury. He was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement agents, physical abuse and causing minor damage.

In addition to the fine, he was ordered to pay 303 euros to the airports authority Aena for the damage.