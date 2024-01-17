Ryanair has unveiled its most extensive summer schedule to date for its trio of London airports: Gatwick, Luton, and Stansted.

The low-cost carrier will provide access to 200 routes, incorporating seven novel services. Luton will expand its network by introducing Palma and Treviso. Meanwhile, Stansted is set to enhance its connections with Basel, Dubrovnik, Sarajevo, Poprad Tatry, and Tirana.

In a significant move, Ryanair will station two additional B737 aircraft in London, bringing the total fleet count to 56. This strategic investment amounts to $200 million, fostering the creation of over 150 new positions for pilots, cabin crew, and engineers.

Anticipating a surge in passenger numbers, with projections exceeding 30 million this year compared to 27 million in 2023, the airline is gearing up for heightened demand.

Flights from Luton to Palma start on March 31st and run until October 25th, flying Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.