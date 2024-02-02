Major airports in the UK are encountering delays in meeting the June deadline for implementing advanced security scanners, a move intended to eliminate the need for passengers to remove liquids and laptops from cabin bags. Initially slated for completion before the peak summer season of 2024, the installation process is now facing setbacks.

In December 2022, the government announced plans to lift the 100ml rule on liquids in hand luggage, contingent upon airports having advanced computed tomography (CT) scanners installed by June 1. However, airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester are struggling to meet this deadline, with potential delays extending into 2025.

The installation process has proven to be more complex than anticipated, requiring not only the acquisition of scanners but also infrastructure reinforcement and staff training. These logistical challenges have led to unforeseen delays, hindering the timely deployment of the scanners across entire terminals, which is crucial before any rule changes can be implemented.

Despite the setback, passengers are advised to remain prepared to adhere to existing security protocols, including the removal of liquids and electronic devices from their bags. Even if advanced scanners are available at departure airports, these measures are likely to remain in place at arrival destinations for the foreseeable future.

This delay is not the first in the timeline for relaxing liquid restrictions. Originally slated for implementation by 2022, the deadline was postponed due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. Efforts to lift liquid restrictions date as far back as 2011, with aspirations to do so by 2013, but logistical and operational challenges have impeded progress.

The restrictions on liquids, gels, and aerosols in carry-on bags were introduced in 2006 following a foiled plot involving liquid explosives. Despite subsequent modifications allowing limited quantities of liquids, the journey toward fully lifting these restrictions has been marred by technical and operational hurdles.