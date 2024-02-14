Car hire is up to 47% cheaper for 2024 holidays in some key destinations such as Mallorca, according to Which?

New data from Which? Recommended Provider Zest Car Rental, based on thousands of real bookings at airports in 13 locations, shows that earlybirds reserving their car hire now will pay up to 47% less for an Easter booking, and up to 38% less for the summer.

Rates to the destinations we looked at are still up to 53% higher, on average, than travellers were used to pre-pandemic, but they do represent a significant reduction on last year.

According to the report, Palma is £92 cheaper per week.

Last year, British holiday makers hiring a car for Easter in popular destinations were hit by an average price hike of 72% compared with before the pandemic.

At the time, Consumer group Which? said the typical cost of a seven-day rental was more than 100 pounds above 2019 levels in seven out of nine holiday hot spots analysed.

In the Balearics, for example, the cost of renting a car for a week rose from 134 to 310 pounds, an average increase of 76% according to data from broker Zest Car Rental.

The advice is still the same this year, book early and do not leave it until the last minute, especially if you are going on holiday in the peak of the season and also read the small print.