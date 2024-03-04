To make the journey for parents arriving in Mallorca with little ones easier, Palma Airport has recently introduced complimentary pushchairs to get from the aircraft to the baggage carousel. Presently, there are 30 pushchairs available, stationed at various locations within the terminals, akin to hand luggage trolleys. As per the airport authorities, the number of pushchairs will escalate to 60 later this year.

For parents travelling with their small children from Palma, for instance, the provision is less significant as they need not surrender their own pushchairs at the check-in counter.

Palma Airport stands out among European airports in permitting parents to bring their children in their own pushchairs until they board the aircraft. A member of the flight staff will collect the pushchair directly at the boarding gate and subsequently stow it in the cargo hold.