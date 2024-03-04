Palma Airport has recently introduced complimentary pushchairs to get from the aircraft to the baggage carousel. | AENA
Palma04/03/2024 14:52
To make the journey for parents arriving in Mallorca with little ones easier, Palma Airport has recently introduced complimentary pushchairs to get from the aircraft to the baggage carousel. Presently, there are 30 pushchairs available, stationed at various locations within the terminals, akin to hand luggage trolleys. As per the airport authorities, the number of pushchairs will escalate to 60 later this year.
