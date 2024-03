During the summer peak, EasyJet is boosting its capacity from Southend Airport, offering thousands of additional seats to Mallorca.

To cater to increased demand, EasyJet will introduce an extra Thursday flight to Mallorca between June 27 and October 24, providing up to eight flights a week to the popular destination during the summer season.

This expansion coincides with changes in the airport's ownership, as US private equity group Carlyle prepares to take control. With £32 million of new funding released as part of the deal with Carlyle and global investment firm Cyrus Capital Partners, Southend Airport aims to secure its future growth.