EasyJet is set to enhance its services to and from the UK this year, with a notable 10% increase in available seats compared to 2023, reaching a total of 57 million, thanks to the inauguration of a new base at Birmingham airport. This expansion entails the addition of four more aircraft to the UK fleet this year, with further introductions planned for 2025.

Anticipated passenger numbers at Birmingham are projected to surge by nearly 60% compared to 2023, accompanied by the introduction of 16 new routes. This summer, easyJet Holidays anticipates its busiest season ever, with Mallorca emerging as a key destination among others like Dalaman, Antalya, Sharm el Sheikh, and Tunisia, drawing a significant portion of their customer base.

EasyJet flights from Birmingham to Palma will start on Sunday, March 31.

Looking ahead, the budget airline has outlined plans to unveil more routes for the winter season from Birmingham and other UK airports in the near future. Johan Lundgren, the Chief Executive Officer, expressed enthusiasm for the inauguration of the latest UK base at Birmingham, underlining its role in fostering increased choice, competition, and connectivity while bolstering employment opportunities for over 1,200 individuals in the region.

Nick Barton, the airport's Chief Executive, lauded the strengthened partnership with EasyJet, emphasising the introduction of the 16 new routes and the flexibility afforded to customers, whether opting for flight-only or full package holiday experiences.