EasyJet is set to enhance its services to and from the UK this year, with a notable 10% increase in available seats compared to 2023, reaching a total of 57 million, thanks to the inauguration of a new base at Birmingham airport. This expansion entails the addition of four more aircraft to the UK fleet this year, with further introductions planned for 2025.
EasyJet's UK capacity rises to 57 million seats with Birmingham launch
EasyJet will start it's 2024 flight schedule from Birmingham to Palma on Easter Sunday
