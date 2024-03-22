The 4 TIB (red and yellow) Airport buses will resume activity today, taking thousands of holidaymakers to their chosen holiday resorts. These 4 services include the A11 to the Calvia area stopping at tourist hotspots such as Palmanova, Magalluf and Santa Ponsa, A32 to Alcudia and Can Picafort, the A42 to Cala Bona and the A51 to Campos. But what if I am going elsewhere?

One of the easiest ways to get anywhere on this island is going from Palma's Plaza España. The Palma Intermodal Station, located at Plaza España, is known as the main transportation hub, providing access to trains, buses, and the metro, enabling seamless travel throughout the island. From the airport, you can take the A1 service by the EMT (blue bus) to Plaza España. From there you can get practically anywhere on the island.

Looking at the Calvia area, there are a few stops that are not included in the A11 service, that people have been commenting on social media about. These include Sol de Mallorca, Cala Vinyas, Costa de la Calma... The 105 service leaving Palma's Intermodal Station takes care of the Sol de Mallorca and Cala Vinyas route. The first bus leaves Palma at 6.15am and the last one at 8.40pm. The journey takes around 35 to 50 minutes. This is a Monday to Sunday service.

The 103 service leaving Palma stops at Costa de la Calma. From Monday to Saturday (bank holidays inclusive), the first bus leaves at 6.10am and the last at 11pm. On Sundays, the first bus leaves at 6.10pm and the last bus at 9.55pm. Journey time is around 30 minutes.

Moving on to the Tramuntana, an area that has not been blessed with one of these super airport lines, but at the same time such a popular area for tourists from all over the world. To get to Soller and Puerto Soller you can take the 204 bus from Monday to Sunday, with the first bus leaving Palma at 6.10am and the last bus at 12 midnight. To get to Bunyola you can take the 205 service from Palma, from Monday to Friday, first bus leaving at 6.25am and last bus leaving at 9.45pm. Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays; first bus leaving at 7am and last bus leaving at 10pm. Due to construction work starting on Monday, the stops Sa Plaça and Es Garrigó in Bunyola will be out of service until completion.

Getting to Valldemossa can be as easy as taking the 203 line. From Monday to Friday, the first bus leaves Palma at 7.20am and the last bus at 10pm. Saturdays, Sundays and bank Holidays; first bus leaving Palma at 7.30am and the last bus leaving at 8.15pm.

Heading North, the A32 airport service covers the main hotspots Alcudia, Puerto Alcudia and Playa de Muro, but, you need the 301 bus to Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa. This is a Monday to Sunday service. First bus leaves Palma at 6.05am; last bus at 9.45pm. Alternatively, you can take the airport bus to Alcudia and transfer to the 322 line to Pollensa.

Cala d'Or is also a very popular destination, but is not on a direct airport bus route. One way to get there is taking the A51 airport bus to Campos. From there take the 515 service to Cala d'Or. The first bus on this route leaves at 6.30am and the last bus is at 10.40pm.

There are many ways and combinations as to how to get around the island, but these are some of your easiest options. The TIB website has a complete catalogue of services and timetables available to you. If your route is not on this list or you would simply like to know how to get from A to B feel free to email me at acaliz@majorcadailybulletin.es - Happy Holiday!