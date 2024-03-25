Finally, after months of set backs at many of the UK’s main holiday airports, Birmingham airport looks set to be the next major UK airport to allow passengers to carry more than 100ml off liquid in their hand-luggage after installing new 3D security scanners.
The airport is the only major gateway in the UK to confirm it is on track to roll out the new scanners for all passengers by the Government’s deadline of 1 June.
