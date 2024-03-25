Finally, after months of set backs at many of the UK’s main holiday airports, Birmingham airport looks set to be the next major UK airport to allow passengers to carry more than 100ml off liquid in their hand-luggage after installing new 3D security scanners.

The airport is the only major gateway in the UK to confirm it is on track to roll out the new scanners for all passengers by the Government’s deadline of 1 June.

Thanks to new 3D technology, all of the U.K. airports plan to upgrade their security scanners so that after 17 years it will no longer be necessary to reduce liquids to a maximum of 100ml in a clear, plastic bag that measures no more than 20cm x 20cm and is fully closed.

London City Airport and Teesside airports were the first to scrap 100ml liquid rule and the need to remove laptops for scanning.

The primary driver is an improvement in security technology. More advanced CT scanners mean that security staff are able to take a more detailed look at passengers’ luggage. As well as negating the need to remove liquids and limit them to 100ml, the new machines mean electronics can stay in bags — without closer inspections —and prohibited items such as weapons and liquid explosives can be better detected. According to Smiths Detection, which makes the scanners, this is thanks to explosives detection algorithms and automated object recognition software.

The measures were implemented after a foiled plot by Al-Qaeda in August 2006, during which terrorists attempted to disguise liquid explosives as drinks at Heathrow.