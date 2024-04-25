The management at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport has opened an investigation into the poisoning of a woman who drank coffee that was contaminated with insects.

The woman, an airline worker, noticed a strange taste when she drank the coffee. She found there were several insects in the cup. Shortly after, she suffered anaphylactic shock. Her face began to swell and she had difficulty breathing. Following urgent treatment by the airport health service, which gave her adrenaline, she was transferred to a clinic in Palma where she was in intensive care for 36 hours.

The company with the vending machine concession has been ordered to check all its machines. These have been put out of service while risks to public health are being assessed.

On Monday around 10.30am, the woman, aged 21, bought coffee from one of the machines. Her family has since denounced what happened to the National Police.