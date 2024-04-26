On Thursday, National Police investigators took samples from the coffee machine at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport at the centre of the case of the woman who suffered severe allergic reaction having drunk a cup of coffee that had insects in it.

The police have so far confirmed that no one else suffered any adverse reaction. They are awaiting medical reports to establish the exact cause of the woman's reaction, while the investigations have to determine whether the insects came from the machine or not.

Meanwhile, airport workers claim that the presence of insects is nothing new and former employees of the company have provided images showing an accumulation of residue inside machines. They maintain that a shortage of staff resulted in machines not having been cleaned as often as they should have been.

Remains in a vending machine said to be at the airport.

The national association that represents vending machine suppliers has stated that this was a very specific case, pointing out that millions of cups of coffee from vending machines are drunk every day and that the highest standards of quality and hygiene are adhered to.

The woman, a 21-year-old airline worker, was in intensive care for 36 hours. The incident was on Monday, and she remains in hospital.