Palma airport is experiencing another complicated day. | Pilar Pellicer
Palma15/08/2024 09:49
Another day of widespread delays and cancellations at Palma airport. This has been confirmed by Aena sources. The delays are of approximately one or two hours; so far there have only been two cancellations, but it is not ruled out that more may have to be made during the course of the day. All of this is a consequence of the Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) that continues to affect Mallorca this Thursday. In fact, the whole island is on alert for heavy or very heavy showers and storms.
This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.
