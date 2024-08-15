Another day of widespread delays and cancellations at Palma airport. This has been confirmed by Aena sources. The delays are of approximately one or two hours; so far there have only been two cancellations, but it is not ruled out that more may have to be made during the course of the day. All of this is a consequence of the Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) that continues to affect Mallorca this Thursday. In fact, the whole island is on alert for heavy or very heavy showers and storms.

In addition, they added that airlines continue to reschedule operations that could not be carried out yesterday as a result of the cold drop that hit the island. They also pointed out that the rest of Europe is also having a strong storm, which further complicates the situation.