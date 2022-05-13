Baum Blanquerna

This weekend, this corner pub between Blanquerna and Avenidas celebrates its first anniversary. For this reason, session starts this afternoon from 5pm to 4am. 11 hours! With dj's Black Julius and Oscar Romero. Plus cava, sweets and finger food. Happy anniversary!

Laos Club

This well known and beautiful venue in Colonia de Sant Jordi, tonight welcomes a session with dj Elvin, a tour of all the urban hits of the moment!

Disco Bolero

Tonight, this emblematic discotheque in Cala Rajada, is hosting DJ Poppy, who will be joined by resident DJ Axel Carter, highly recommended!

La Nit

Venue located in the Magic complex in Puerto de Alcudia: A place with a great atmosphere. Hosting tonight dj's Little, Jaun and their resident but not less important: Dj A.Dro.D.

Fenix

This club in Paguera has a techno night tonight! In the booth, dj's Mili Takeshi, Beetz, Raco Dj and J. Fernández. A date for electronic music lovers!

Titos Calvià Beach

"Elite Urban Club" party is tonights theme, which will feature guest artist Karetta the Gucci, as well as guest dj Maggie.

El Templo

The hottest gay party of recent times will take place: "Batman and Robin" at El Templo tonight. A party created by "M&P Groupe", the creators of parties like "Lady's Lab", a lesbian party held in several editions in Mallorca and Madrid. In the booth, this Friday, Dj Calderón and Danlou; and drag show & animation by Chris Mental. From 11pm.

Saturday, May 14

Origen Fest

On Saturday afternoon, the first edition of one of the most popular electronic music festivals of our island takes place. Origen Festival in Son Fusteret. In the booth will be the guest artist Wade, as well as Miguel Bastida, Adapter, Manu Sánchez and Rosana Nun. After the festival, they will continue with their finale at Son Amar.

Es Gremi

11pm start. "Underground Next Fest" with dj's, distributed in their two rooms: Oscar Mula, Mili Takeshi, Javi Colors, Danny Fernandez, Jleonel and Thomas Patrik, as well as the collaboration of the promoters "Yûgen", "Rec" and "Viva la Pepa".

BCM

A dream night for house music lovers, as Saturday will feature 90's house diva Robin S. She will be joined by DJs Sp1der, Witty Martin and Tides.

Charly Disco

This legendary club in Ca'n Picafort kicks off its 2022 season this Saturday. On the decks, resident djs Lya and Stefan.

Decapolis

In the Polígono de Son Valentí we find this popular and busy discotheque. Nights like Saturday's, with "heavyweights" of the status of Paco Belucci, Sito and Dj Manu, legends of our island!

Samsara Beach Club

This idyllic venue in Playas de Muro celebrates the new season with an opening party on Saturday with DJ Giorgio and Oscar Romero.

Sala Ruycal

This Saturday at this venue in Santa María del Camí, dj's Lor3to, Gaabrii, Pil.M8 and Cor Petit mixing it up!