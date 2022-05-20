The weekend is finally here, and so it’s time to let your hair down and have some fun!

- The Social Club in Palma kicks off the weekend with Wax Lab x Social Club party presenting Wheats with Javitoh and their Resident DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino on Friday May 20 at 11pm to 5am. Following that, on Saturday May 21 Palma’s favourite Tardeo is back with the great DJ Oscar Romero and Witty Martin from 6pm to 11pm. Opening as usual with DJs Kiko Fernandez, Alex caro and Sote de Lino from 11pm to 5am. And if that’s not enough party for you, Social are hosting Under Society with Marco Faraone from 11pm to 5am on Sunday May 22.

Tickets available on their website wearesocial.club

BCM.

- Cano, a top Spanish artist of the moment, will be performing at BCM on Friday May 20, starting at 11pm. On Saturday May 21 they are hosting American DJ and Grammy Award winner David Morales, who has remixed and produced over 500 releases for artists including Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Spice Girls, Eric Clapton, Seal, Pet Shop Boys, U2, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, Selena, and Jamiroquai. He will be joined by resident DJs Witty Martin, SP1DER and Tides. Tickets available on their website bcmmallorca.com

Samsara Beach Club.

- Samsara Beach Club in Muro will be celebrating the Feria de Abril on Sunday May 22. Book your table on their website samsaraclubmallorca.com

Decapolis.

- 80’s & 90’s music it is at Decapolis in Can Valero on Friday May 20 from 11pm to 1.30 am. Current hits with DJs Situo and Manu from 1.30am to 5am.

- Jokers Club in Magalluf gives the weekend a mix of House, R&B and spanish “Reggaeton”, with DJs Liam and Dani Bustos on the decks.

- Resident DJ David Principal hosts another weekend at Manos Place in Magalluf with the latest latin music.

If you would like to be featured in this section please email acaliz@majorcadailybulletin.es