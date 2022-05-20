Next month there will be several events taking place to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Eliabeth II's Plantinum Jubilee in Mallorca.

The first one is being organised by the Majorca Daily Bulletin on Friday June 3 at the luxury Castillo Hotel Son Vida at 5pm. A summer party with tea-time favourites and a Gin & Tonic. See menu below.

Menu

Scones

· Freshly baked scones served with mascarpone and a selection of preserves

Sandwiches

· Ham and cheese with butter on a brioche

· Egg and mustard-mayo salad on tomato bread

· Chicken with red berry marmalade on white bread

· Smoked salmon and tartare sauce on rye bread

Cakes

· Mini tartles, mini cakes and macarons

· Selection of teas or coffee

· Gin & Tonic

Subscribers to the Mallorca Bulletin will get a two euro discount, so the whole event for them costs 25 euros and for non-subscribers 27 euros. To reserve your place call Cathy on 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your card details. Limited spaces. Book by 1st June

Anglican Church in Palma

The Anglican Church in Palma is hosting their event on Sunday, June 5 at 11am with a special Celebratory Eucharist with special guest: British Vice Consul Mrs Lucy Gorman. They will be having a Jubilee "street party" on the terrace of the church at 1pm.

Anglican Church in Pollensa

The Anglican Church in Puerto Pollensa will be hosting their event on Sunday, June 5. They will be having a street party from 3pm to 6pm. Includes entertainment, games, drinks, BBQ and fun. The pageant will be streamed live on the screen in the church with an English afternoon tea.

Keep watching this space for further information and more events!