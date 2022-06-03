The first weekend of June is finally with us and Mallorca has a very hot list of parties and live music to get you in that summer vibe. There is something for everyone!

- Part two of the ORIGEN FEST MALLORCA 2022 - “ELROW” presents Singer Mornings on Sunday June 5 at Son Fusteret from 3pm till late. Elrow, is one of the biggest festivals in the world. Get your tickets at origenfest.com

- Once Elrow in Son Fusteret is over, the official afterparty will move to one of the best venues on the island: Son Amar. Starting at 12.30am with DJs Tini Gessler, Ilario Alicante, Manu Sanchez and Javitoh. Tickets at sonamar.com

- On Friday June 3 Whole Lotta Band, tribute band to Led Zeppelin, will be playing at Es Gremi. Get your tickets at www.esgremi.com/es/conciertos

Request Night at Origin with Holly Lowe.

- Live Music at Origin Palmanova Roof Terrace, Tuesdays - Rotating Artist, Wednesdays - Juanda, Thursdays - Holly Lowe Requests. All 8pm - 10pm. Reservations recommended. Call 711 011 431.

Eden.

- On Saturday June 4, Afroterraneo debuts at Eden from 6pm to 11.30pm. A strong essence of organic house and tribal ascendence to enjoy the sun and the afternoon... Tickets and reservations at sonamar.com

- DJ Ballesteros will be at BCM on Friday June 3 from 11pm mixing up all the top latin hits of the moment. On Saturday, guest artist Mousse T will be getting the party going with resident DJs Des Mitchell, Witty Martin, Sp1der and Tides. Get all your tickets at bcmmallorca.com/entradas/

- Discover Fridays at Decapolis, with DJs Manu and Paco Belucci on decks. 80’s and 90’s music until 1.30am and from then all the current hits until closing.

- Another sexy weekend at Social Club presenting Audiofly with Manu Sanchez and resident DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino on Friday June 3 from 11pm. Continuing on to Saturday June 4, from 7pm they will be holding their famous Tardeo with music from DJs Oscar Romero and Witty Martin. From 11pm, open as usual for the best night out in Palma with music from Fat Tony with resident DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino until 5am.

Social also presents Under Society this weekend. Local Heroes with Kiko Melis & Toni Joan on Sunday June 5, from 11pm to 5am. Tickets available online at wearesocial.club

- Enjoy & Division presents Ley Mordaza + Denigrando el Entorno + Pepe Arcade & Melohmanon Saturday June 4 from 8pm at Palma’s Maraca Club. Music: Postpunk, punk, new wave, 80s, electronic, synthpop, darkpop.

- The Sala Indalo in Palma host the first Gente Positiva party with the best 80s and 90s music. From 10pm.

Star Event

La Marina Beach Club in Arenal presents Friday Vibes with Deep House Classics by Defected on June 3 from 9pm with live music by DJ Bobi Cabana. Reservations on 672 919 082. Save the date for a great night dancing all the classics!

Coming Soon

- Berlin’s enigmatic DJ and producer Claptone has announced an exclusive residency for Mallorca at Social Club this summer 2022. Starting July 14 and running for 6 dates, the world-renowned artist will bring his epic sets, acclaimed at clubs and festivals around the world, to the club on the seafront. Tickets now available www.wearesocial.club

- Just hearing his name conjures up melodies and bass that are impossible to explain. Paul Kalkbrenner has one of the most acclaimed live performances of all time, he is one of the most respected producers in the world and, quite simply, he is the living history of electronic music. His performance at Origen is one of the highlights of this year’s edition and seeing the sunset in Mallorca with “Sky & Sand”, “Aaron” or “Feed Your Head” is something hard to beat... Coming to Son Fusteret on July 10 as the third installment of the Origen Fest Mallorca 2022. Get your tickets at origenfest.com

- The Festival S’Embat is back in its 5th edition, after 2 years without being able to dance, without being able to embrace each other, without being able to kiss... on August 5 in Porreres, Parc de n’hereveta. Artists such as Green Valley, Mr. Kilombo, Pure Negga, Space Surimi and many more. There will be a fair and food trucks to keep everyone happy and bellies full. Festival S’Embat is circus, batucada, stars, gastronomy, and performances with the duration of a unique concert of each band. There is no stress, it’s a come in, stop the clocks and enjoy. It’s S’Embat. Doors open at 7pm.

- MALLORCA LIVE FESTIVAL is just around the corner with big artists such as Christina Aguilera, Muse, Franz Ferdinand and so many more, at the old Aqualand carpark in Magalluf. Starting Friday June 24. Grab your tickets fast at mallorcalivemusic.com/festival/tickets/

- The biggest Urban Beach Festival in Europe (RBF) celebrates its second edition in Mallorca with all the energy and desire to have a great time. You can’t miss the date that will bring together the biggest Reggaeton lovers and the world’s TOP artists chosen especially for the occasion. Inca July 16-17.Enjoy!