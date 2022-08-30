Palma - 7.45pm: Wipeout Mallorca Live Surf Film Festival - Go Cactus (Mallorcan garage surf). C. Moll 3. Free.

Palma - 9.30pm: Open-air cinema, 'Druk'. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Danish, Castellano subtitles. Free.

Pollensa - 7pm: Punk night - Main Line 10, Germana Aveciada. Can Escarrintxo, Cami de la Font. Free.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 9.30pm: Open-air cinema, 'Pullman', followed by concert of cinema songs by Lost in Translation. Plaça Vila.

Wednesday, August 31

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 6.30pm: Pipers and bigheads procession. From the town hall. 7pm: Opening address. Plaça Espanya.

Magalluf - From 5.30pm: Wipeout Mallorca Live Surf Film Festival; skate park, street market, Hattori Hanzo Surf Experience at 8pm. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. Eleven euros. mallorcalivemusic.com.

Muro - 10pm: Sa Riba Folk - Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer; folk-rock). Can Massanet, Passeig Sa Riba. Free.

Palma - 8.30pm: Bruno Sotos (guitar, vocals), Toni Pastor (lute, guitar), Javi Sotos (keyboards). Bellver Castle. Ten euros.

Palma - 9.30pm: Open-air cinema, Promising Young Woman. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. English, Castellano subtitles. Free.

Puerto Portals - 8pm: The Sunset Band; sunset market, children's activities, food trucks.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 8pm: Inauguration of tribute to high-wire act, Mestelrich, and documentary. Plaça Abeurador. 9.30pm: 'Indiana', Sarau Alcudienc traditional dress from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries; ball de bot folk dance, Santa Margalida School of Ball de Bot. Plaça Vila.

S'Arracó, Summer Fiestas - 5pm: Popular games for all ages; 8pm: Children's foam party. Plaça Weyler.

Thursday, September 1

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 12 noon: Raising of the banner and avalanche of sweets. Plaça Vila. 7.30pm: Opening address, followed by guitar concert. At the church. 10.30pm: Monkey Doo (swing music). Plaça Vila.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 12 noon: Raising of the banner; charanga music from Els Valencians. 7.30pm: Opening address at the church, followed by concert by the Sant Francesc d'Inca Women's Choir.

Deya, Deya International Music Festival - 8.30pm: Boris Berman (piano); Bach, Brahms, Silvestrov. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa s/n. 20 euros. dimf.com.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 2pm: Ringing of bells. 9.30pm: Fiesta race/walk; 11pm: Foam party and DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Palma - 7.45pm: Wipeout Mallorca Live Surf Film Festival; documentaries, music from Julieta Sol and Claudia Tarongi. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

Puerto Portals - 8pm: Lost in Translation; sunset market, children's activities, food trucks.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 9.30pm: Playback, followed by music from "those wonderful years". Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Opening address. Santa Ponsa Cross.

The Santa Ponsa fiestas run until September 11. Photo here of the Moors and Christians encounter (September 10) by Oscar Quetglas.