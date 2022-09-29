Friday, September 30

Alcudia, Alcudia Fair - 6pm: Giants and pipers procession from the town hall. 6.30pm: Opening of the fair. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 8.30pm: Home-cooking show. Plaça Carles V. Five euros a dish; two euros for programme. Proceeds to Projecte Home charity. 10pm: Acoustic concert. Plaça Carles V. 10.30pm: Lipstick Groove concert. Avda. Princeps d'Espanya.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas - 5pm: Afternoon party with Old Noise, DJs. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Can Picafort, Craft Beer Fair - 6pm: Opening of the fair. 6.30pm: DJs. 9pm: Concert - El Rey Salitre and Las Malas Lenguas. Plaça Cervantes. Three euros entrance.

Llucmajor - 8.30pm: Ànima de la Traviata. Selections from the Verdi opera; Nuria Vilà (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Lluís Sintes (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Ten euros. euroclassics.es.

Magalluf, Festival Literatura Expandida - 6pm: Concert - Maria Jaume; 6.30pm: Guided tour of Magalluf (Spanish); 7pm: Opening of the festival and concert by Luis Albert Segura; 8.30pm: Interviews and podcast; 10.30pm: Concert - Laura Sam and Juan Escribano. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. Free, registrations needed. literaturaexpandida.com.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Joji Hattori (violin/conductor), Barbara Moser (piano), Alexey Stadler (cello); Takemitsu Three Film Scores, Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op. 56, Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat.

Manacor - 8pm: Marga Rotger (Mallorcan singer). Antoni Maria Alcover Institute, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12. Free.

Palma, Fira B - 3.30pm: Circus, Bleda Insipida (acrobatics, immersive movement). La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. 10pm: Baal, 'Superfrau' (dance). Plaça Major. firab.org.

Palma - 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11.30pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood gastronomy). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)

Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 8.30pm: Tapas from various restaurants, line dance, music from Suricats. Plaça Mossèn Alcover.

Saturday, October 1

Alaro, Fira Gremial Artesanal d'Alaro - 10.30pm: Concert - Xanguito (Mallorcan pop, rumba). Plaça Vila.

Alcudia, Alcudia Fair - From 10am. 11am/6pm: Show cooking. Plaça Carles V. 12 noon: Opening of the animals' zone. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church). 4.30pm: Bigheads procession - S'Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent. From the town hall. 7.30pm: Microconcert, Status Duo. Porta des Moll. 11pm: La Banda del Loki, La Movida Band. Plaça Carles V.

Binissalem - 8pm: Ànima de la Traviata. Selections from the Verdi opera; Nuria Vilà (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Lluís Sintes (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano). Bodegas José L. Ferrer, C. Conquistador 103. 18 euros (includes wine tasting). euroclassics.es.

Can Picafort, Craft Beer Fair - 12 noon: Opening of the fair. 5pm: Fakeband Music.5.45pm: Raffle. 7pm: Awards for the international artisan beer competition. 8.15pm: DJ. 9.30pm: Concert - Blues Beer Band. Plaça Cervantes. Three euros entrance.

Costitx - 6pm-midnight: Raïm Wine Fest; wine tasting, food trucks, music. Plaça Jardí. Free entrance, two euros for a glass of wine.

Esporles, Fira Dolça (Sweet Fair) - 7pm: Wine and cake; wines from the Pla i Llevant DO, cakes from Narez & Cuart. Parc de Son Tries (Sa Fàbrica in the event of bad weather). 15 euros, registrations through promocio@doplaillevant.com.

Lloseta - 7pm: Un Pacto con Springsteen (tribute band), La Movida Band. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 22 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Llucmajor, Fira Frikjor - 10am-8.30pm: Gaming, heroes' workshops, cosplay, magic, Tim Rose (Star Wars actor), and more. Passeig Jaume III.

Llucmajor - 6.30pm: Concert by pipers - Xeremiers de Sóller, Xeremiers de Llucmajor. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Free.

Magalluf, Festival Literatura Expandida - From 10am: Interviews and conversations; 11.30am: 'Shagaluf' project by Carles G. O'D; 2.30pm: Sound guide of Magalluf (songs linked to Magalluf); 6.30pm: Guided tour of Magalluf (English); 9pm: Concert - Paco Moreno. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. Free, registrations needed. literaturaexpandida.com.

Palma, Fira B - 6.30pm: Mariantonia Oliver Company (dance). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. 8pm: Nerea Martínez (dance). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free. firab.org.

Palma - 5pm: Ciclo Exp., event for exploring innovation in sound and vision; Jaume Reus, Supersuave and others. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Tribute to composer Manuel de Falla; Julia Martínez (piano), Juan Rodríguez (oboe), Enrique Sánchez (flute), Nuría Millán (vocals), Verónica Luque (dance). Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. 15 euros.

Palma - 9pm: Ismael Serrano, Spanish singer-songwriter associated with protest song. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 30 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 9pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Barcelona. Son Moix Stadium, Cami dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 9pm: La Oreja de Van Gogh, one of Spain's leading pop-rock bands. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. From 38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

Porreres - 8.30pm: Guiem Soldevila (pop folk); piano, guitar, cello and dance. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Nine euros. auditoriporreres.cat.

Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; The Clarinet Trio Anthology (Daniel Ottensammer clarinet, Stephan Koncz cello, Christoph Traxler piano) with works by Beethoven, Brahms and others. At the church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com.

Sa Pobla - 9am to 8pm: Opportunities Fair; local retailers with discounts. Plaça Major.

Sa Pobla - 7pm: International Meeting of Composers; Joan Jordi Oliver (synthesizer, electronics), Z-Quartett (saxophones). Crestatx Oratory, Ctra. Pollensa. fundacioaca.com.

Santa Maria del Camí - From 5pm: Amulet, Dimonis de Factoria de So, Hattori Hanzo Surf Experience, Mufasa Soundsystem and many more; Sa Rocketa festival of all types of popular music. Factoria de So, Cases de Son Llaüt s/n. Free. factoriadeso.org.

Sunday, October 2

Alaro, Fira Gremial Artesanal d'Alaro - 10am: Opening of the fair, demons giants and bigheads procession. Dance of demons at 10.30; Alaro dragon, Na Marranxeta at 11.30; young demons and Alaro donkeys at 12.30; batucada at 1.30. Artisan products, sheepdogs, caricatures, gastronomy and wine. Close of the fair at 5.30 with folk dance. Plaça Vila and other locations.

Alcudia, Alcudia Fair - From 9am. Animals' zone opens at 10am. Classic cars and bikes. Passeig Pere Ventayol from 10am. 11am: Procession by the Hiachat drummers. 12 noon: Show cooking. Plaça Carles V. 6pm: Folk dance and music; El Gall de sa Pastera, Música Nostra, Sarau Alcudienc. Plaça Carles V.

Campos - 7pm: International Meeting of Composers; Joan Jordi Oliver (synthesizer, electronics), Z-Quartett (saxophones). Sant Francesc de Paula Convent, C. Convent. fundacioaca.com.

Can Picafort, Craft Beer Fair - 12 noon: Opening of the fair. 4pm/8.30pm: Raffle. 5.30pm: DJ. 9.30pm: Concert - The Black Cats. Plaça Cervantes. Three euros entrance.

Esporles, Fira Dolça (Sweet Fair) - From 10am: Stands with plenty of sweet stuff, music, processions, folk dance.

Llucmajor, Fira Frikjor - 10am-8.30pm: Gaming, heroes' workshops, cosplay, magic, Tim Rose (Star Wars actor), and more. Passeig Jaume III. 7pm: Concert by the Arenal Band of Music.

Magalluf, Festival Literatura Expandida - From 10am: Interviews and conversations; 2.30pm: Concert - Renaldo & Clara; 3.30pm: Closing event with DJ set. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. Free, registrations needed. literaturaexpandida.com.

Manacor - 11am: Xanguito (Mallorcan pop, rumba); rearranged because of previous bad weather. Municipal park. Free.

Palma, Fira B - 12 noon: Des-Esquilibrats Company (circus). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. 5pm / 6.30pm: Dracma Company (dance), Valeria del Vecchio (dance). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free. firab.org.

Palma - 8pm: Vanessa Moreno, Jurandir Santana (Brazilian music). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.

Palmanyola - 1pm-8pm: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas - 11.30am: Vermutada, dress in white, music from Wacky Tobacco. Sa Font. Five euros.

MARKETS -

Friday: Algaida, Arenal (Llucmajor), Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Pont d'Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer. In Palma - Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological).

Saturday: Alaro, Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Badia Gran, Biniali, Buger, Cala Ratjada, Campanet, Campos, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, Lloseta, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Sa Rapita, S'Arracó, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, S'Horta, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma - Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soler), Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (agroecological), Son Ferriol, Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi (poligono), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Valldemossa.