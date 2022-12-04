Christmas in Palma. | Youtube Última Hora

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma04/12/2022 09:22
The Christmas spirit is well and truly alive in Palma. The streets are lit up, the stalls for the Christmas fair are enjoying good business, there is the smell of chestnuts roasting and of hot chocolate.

There are 380 kilometres of garlands throughout the city, a large star at the Porta Santa Catalina, a large Christmas ball on the Passeig Sagrera, and a large Christmas tree in the Parc de ses Estacions.

For the fair, there are 194 stalls in the various locations. One of them, Plaça Major, is dedicated to nativity scenes and Christmas decorations.