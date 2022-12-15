Friday, December 16

Alcudia - 5.30pm: Papa Noel, children's activities. Porta des Moll.

Cala Millor - 7pm: Christmas concert; Sant Llorenç School of Music and Dance. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros.

Inca - 10am-8pm: Opening of the Christmas market; 5.30pm: Christmas songs, Antoni Torrandell Conservatory. Streets of the centre. (Various days until January 4.)

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Rafael Aguirre (guitar); Rimsky-Korsakov 'Christmas Eve' suite, Vaughan Williams 'Fantasia on Greensleeves' , Joan Valent Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra (premiere). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma, works by Shostakovich. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi) - From 6pm: Christmas stories, songs; hot chocolate and concert by Pablo Alegria. Plaça Esglèsia.

Pollensa - 7.30pm: Rotary Club Pollença, Christmas concert; Maria Àngels Llobera (flute), Claudia Llobera (clarinet), Josep Ramon (piano). Fundació Dionis Bennàssar, C. Roca 14. Free.

Puerto Portals - From 12 noon: Christmas market; various activities, music, gastronomy. (Until January 7.)

Santanyi - 5pm: Christmas market; folk dance at 6pm and 7pm. Plaça Major.

Saturday, December 17

Alaro - 8pm: Morgana Jazz. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33.

Alcudia - 5pm-10pm: Christmas market; Papa Noel, tapas, food trucks, music. Market area.

Alcudia - 6.30pm: Los Fantasmas de mi Casa, musical. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Algaida - 5pm-10pm: Christmas fair; 6pm: Christmas lights; 6.15pm: Christmas concert - Algaida Band of Music; 7pm: Circ Stromboli Christmas procession and performance; 8pm: Marga Rotger with a concert of Christmas songs.

Capdepera, Festa de l'Esperança - 7pm: Procession to the castle. 7.30pm: Compline service, followed by barbecue and folk dance from Aires Gabellins.

Felanitx - 5pm: Christmas concerts; Felanitx Conservatory and others. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Inca - 6.15pm: Folk dance and music, Revetlers des Puig d'Inca. Plaça Espanya.

Marratxi - 10am-2pm: Christmas market. Plaça Bartomeu Riera, Sa Cabana.

Palma - 12 noon / 4.30pm / 7.30pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 8pm: Manu Tenorio, Spanish singer (pop, flamenco). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 8.30pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.

Palma - 9.30pm: Queen Forever Tribute, 'Back to the Light Tour'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Son Ferrer - 8am-7pm: Christmas market. C. Ocell del Paradís.

Sunday, December 18

Alcudia - 5pm / 7pm: Can Picafort School of Urban Dance. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Seven euros. auditorialcudia.net / ticketib.com.

Calvia - 7pm: Calvia Band of Music. Sa Societat, Avda. Palma. Free; bookings, cultura@calvia.com.

Capdepera - 10am-6pm: Christmas market. Plaça Orient.

Capdepera, Festa de l'Esperança - 11.30am: Mass, followed by procession with the image from the castle to the church.

Inca - 7pm: Cap Pela (a cappella), 'Encén els Llums' (Switch on the lights). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor - 6.30pm: Christmas concert - Manacor Band of Music, Blauets de Lluc Choir. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 12 noon / 5pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 12.30pm: The University of the Balearic Islands Choirs, 'The Magic of Christmas'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 17-22 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Fira Llet d'Ametla (Almond Milk) - 10am-3pm; Pipers procession at 11am; Concert by the Marratxi Band of Music at 1pm.

Porto Petro - 12am-7pm: Christmas market; Hot chocolate at 5pm, Royal page at 6pm.

Sol de Mallorca - 8am-3pm: Christmas market; food trucks. Avda. Mallorca.

Wednesday, December 21

Inca - 7.30pm: Cor de Dones de Sant Francesc Choir, Christmas concert. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.

Paguera - 6pm: Calvia Band of Music. Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17.

Palma - 8pm: Christmas concert - Choirs of the Teatre Principal. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 9pm: Camela, Spanish group who pioneered techno-rumba. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 17-22 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. 39-65 euros.

Thursday, December 22

Alcudia - 6pm: Alcudia Municipal School of Music. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free with invitation from the box office. auditorialcudia.net.

Felanitx - 8pm: Felanitx Conservatory Chamber and Inca Cor de Dones choir. Convent church, C. Convent 25. Free.

Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 8pm: Christmas concert - Choirs of the Teatre Principal. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.