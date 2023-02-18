Over the winter, the Soller Railway closes for a time so that maintenance work can be carried out. It has now reopened, the company's president, Óscar Mayol, saying that it's not possible to carry out work without completely stopping the service. Most recent work has included the repair of 350 metres of track in the main tunnel. Since renewal of the concession ten years ago, an average of two million euros have been spent on maintenance each winter.
Sa Calobra road closure a concern for the Soller Railway
Train, tram, Sa Calobra - all parts of the classic island tour
Whilst the road to Sa Calobra is closed. Will there be an increase of passengers to Soller.?