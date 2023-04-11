The Royal Ballet's new production of Cinderella will be broadcast live to cinemas across Spain. In Palma it will be screened by satellite on Wednesday, April 12 at 8.15pm at Ocine in Porto Pi and Ocimax in Palma.

The Royal Ballet celebrates the 75th anniversary of Frederick Ashton's Cinderella with a new production. Ashton's adaptation of the fairy tale classic premiered on December 23 1948, with Royal Ballet dancers Moira Shearer and Michael Somes in the title roles.

The new production, which reworks Charles Perrault's famous story, has been enthusiastically received and has been considered a compelling display of both the choreographer's musicality and Sergey Prokofiev's transcendent score. English critics agree that it is the best ballet production of the year.

After more than a decade away from the Royal Opera House stage, the ballet returns to Covent Garden, redesigned by an award-winning creative team with extensive experience in theatre, film, dance and opera. Co-produced between The Royal Ballet and National Ballet Canada, it stars principal dancers Marianela Núñez and Vadim Muntagirov.

The roster of creatives includes set designer Tom Pye, Oscar-winning costume designer Alexandra Byrne, lighting designer David Finn, video designer Finn Ross and illusionist Chris Fisher.

Ashton's timeless version of the famous girl from misery to glory returns. A production that brings a new ambience to the ethereal world of Cinderella, populated by fairy godmothers, pumpkin-shaped carriages, handsome princes and true love. This new version is three hours long, with intermissions.

The live performance will be broadcast to more than 120 cinemas in 90 locations in Spain and 977 cinemas in 19 countries from the Royal Opera House. Distribution in Spain is handled by Versión Digital.