The jury of the 4th Call for Urban Art met yesterday in Port Adriano to select the 20 artists who will intervene the 20 containers that will be part of the Aftersun Market, which this year will begin on May 26 and will be open to the public for 4 weekends.

A total of 104 submissions were received from all over Spain and some from abroad. The winners will receive a prize ranging between 400€ and 600€ depending on the size of the container to work on. The works have a size of 3x3 meters or 3x6 meters and can be visited in Port Adriano for 1 month. The 20 open-air containers facing the bay of Port Adriano will be an ideal Street Art Walk for art lovers in open spaces.

The jury was made up of prominent figures and gallery owners of urban and contemporary art in general. Among them we highlight @Suso33, who for two years has been linked to the contest, being the guest artist of the last edition and this year is especially topical to be part of the last documentary of the late Carlos Saura: “Las paredes hablan” ("The walls speak"). Other participants were Catalina Caldentey -Cap de Servei de Cultura del Ajuntament de Calvia-, Andreu Mas and Maria Nicolau -coordinators of ArtNit Campos-, IevaNavikaite - Gallery Red-, Maribel and Alejandra Bordoy- Aba Art Lab- and Daniel Mora -creator of the platform Street Art Mallorca-, as well as Anuska Menéndez, coordinator of Aftersun and Port Adriano.

The jury.

The selected artists are the following (in alphabetical order):

- Colo Zamora

- Dos Jotas (6 meter container)

- Elitxo Garayalde

- Esther Fuster

- Federica Furbelli

- Gracia Ribalaiga

- Irene Remon

- Jaume Molera

- Josep Fernandez

- Joshua Socias

- Kartina Katrin

- Leonard Gomez

- Lua Creatives

- Lusmore

- Marc Gomez

- Rona Glantz (6 meter container)

- Sath

- Sendra (6 meter container)

- Victoria García

- Zon

The guest artist is Ramon Sendra who will be joining from Granada. Artist, teacher and researcher, he is a reference in urban art in Spain, with numerous awards in his career.

The Aftersun Market is an open-air market with design, fashion and decoration proposals from brands and talents mainly from the Balearic Islands, which also has a large space for street food and a spectacular decoration.

This is the 7th edition of this market of reference in the Balearic Islands, which has the unique feature of becoming a permanent exhibition of urban art, and is part of the commitment of Port Adriano with culture, with emerging artists and with the organization of events that go beyond the summer season.