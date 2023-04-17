The lighthouse is a classic coastal element, and an island as strategically located as Mallorca has no shortage of them, with a total of 14 lights. Although their main function is to guide ships, many lighthouses stand out for the uniqueness of their construction and their location in places with great tourist, historical and heritage attractions.

Most of Mallorca's lighthouses were built in the mid-19th century, given that the country was in a terrible situation in terms of lighting its shores, and an improvement plan was carried out. Here are some of the must-see spots along the Mallorcan coastline.

Faro de Cap de Ses Salines

The Cap de Ses Salines lighthouse is located at the southernmost point of the island of Mallorca. Located practically at sea level in a remote spot, from it you can observe the starry sky perfectly on clear nights.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de amazingshots_longex (@amazingshots_longex)

Its facilities are currently occupied by the Mediterranean Institute of Advanced Studies, which carries out research on the Mallorcan coastline. It was also a pioneer as the first lighthouse in Spain to be powered by solar panels.

Faro de Formentor

The Faro de Formentor lighthouse is located in an idyllic setting at the northern tip of the island. It is one of the most special lighthouses in the Balearic archipelago, as its excellent location allows you to see the sunset.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Visit Mallorca (@visitmallorcaoficial)

Its beauty is hard to match, which is why it tends to be very popular in the summer months, when it is only possible to go up by bus from 10am to 10.30pm. The journey to the final destination is equally impressive, with mountains, bays and cliffs on both sides of the road.

Faro de Capdepera

The Capdepera lighthouse, located in the west of Mallorca, is in charge of watching over the Minorca Channel, and on days when it is light, you can see the neighbouring island on the other side of the Mediterranean.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de ROIG (@roigmallorca)

Given its orientation and its location on a cliff, it is an ideal spot for watching the sunrise. The lighthouse is reached via a narrow, winding road. Due to the strong winds in the area, there used to be many shipwrecks in the past.

Faro de Portocolom

On the Es Raconas headland stands the Portocolom lighthouse, one of the most photogenic on the island due to its characteristic black and white stripes. It can also be seen from all parts of Portocolom, the village of the same name, which also has a thrilling charm.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Mia Janna (@miaxjanna)

The best-known view is from the Arc Natural de la Cova Foradada near Carrer del Berganti in Portocolom. One of the historical landmarks of this lighthouse was the German occupation that took place on November 6, 1937, during the Civil War.