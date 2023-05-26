Mallorca is home to some of the most beautiful villages in Spain. In this article you will find a list of some of the villages you should not miss.

Banyalbufar

The municipality of Banyalbufar has an area of 18.1 km2 and lies next to the Serra de Tramuntana mountain off the C-710 along the road from Andratx to Valldemossa.

The original name Banyalbahar comprises two different components, both of Arabic origin: banya (constructed) and bahar. Banya derives from the name of a Moorish settlement established on the island in the 10th century. The original meaning of Banyalbufar is, therefore, "founded by the sea".

In order to protect themselves from Moorish pirates, the inhabitants constructed a watchtower outside of the municipality. The watchtower, known as the Torre de ses Animes, overlooks the sea and is today the most-visited point of interest in Mallorca. The small bay-beach is accessible only by a steep stairway.

One of the most beautiful walks around the island is the route to the Port des Canonge in Banyalbufar. Once a philosophers' path through the peaceful fishing bay, the route leads imperceptibly downhill through shaded pine forests. Further on, the route is bounded by bizarre rock formations and affords magnificent views of the coast. The far-flung bay of Port des Canonge, with its tiny gravel beaches, comes alive only at weekends, when the local fishermen set their boats to the water. The endpoint of the walk is a curve in the road between km posts 85 and 86 east of Banyalbufar. The walk traverses an easy to moderately difficult, wide forest path to Port des Canonge. The path is marked at intervals with orange signs.

Playas y calas (beaches and swimming coves) within the community of Banyalbufar include Cala Banyalbufa, Es Corral Fals, Son Bunyola and Es Port des Canonge.

There are 190 rooms across three hotels, Sa Baronia, Sa Coma and Mar i Vent, as well as the rural guesthouse, Ca'n Busquets.

This town is 45 minutes by car from Palma.

Valldemossa

Valldemossa is a beautiful village located on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Here are some interesting facts about Valldemossa:

Historical Significance: Valldemossa has a rich historical heritage and is known for its well-preserved architecture. The village dates back to the 13th century and has been home to various civilizations, including the Romans and the Moors.

Chopin's Residence: One of the most famous attractions in Valldemossa is the Royal Charterhouse of Valldemossa. It was once a monastery, but in 1838, renowned Polish composer Frédéric Chopin and the French writer George Sand stayed there during their winter visit to Mallorca. Today, their rooms have been converted into a museum dedicated to Chopin's life and work.

Natural Beauty: Valldemossa is nestled in the Tramuntana mountain range, providing stunning views and a serene atmosphere. The village is surrounded by lush greenery, olive groves, and terraced hillsides. The picturesque landscape makes it a popular destination for nature lovers and hikers.

Local Cuisine: Valldemossa is known for its traditional Mallorcan cuisine. One of the local specialties is "coca de patata," a sweet potato-based pastry that originated in the village. It is often enjoyed with a cup of hot chocolate.

The Real Cartuja: The Real Cartuja de Valldemossa, or the Royal Charterhouse of Valldemossa, is an architectural gem. The monastery complex features beautiful courtyards, a church, a pharmacy, and gardens. Its stunning architecture and peaceful surroundings make it a must-visit attraction.

Cultural Events: Valldemossa hosts various cultural events throughout the year. One of the most significant events is the Chopin Festival, which takes place in July and August. During this festival, renowned pianists from around the world perform in honor of Frédéric Chopin.

Llibres de Sant Jordi: Valldemossa is known for its literary tradition. The town has a long history of bookshops and publishers, and every year on April 23, it celebrates the Llibres de Sant Jordi festival. During this event, the streets are filled with book stalls, literary activities, and celebrations of the written word.

Santa Catalina Thomas: Valldemossa is the birthplace of Santa Catalina Thomas, a renowned Mallorcan saint. She was known for her devotion to the Virgin Mary and her works of charity. The Monastery of Santa Catalina Thomàs is located in Valldemossa and is dedicated to her memory.

These are just a few interesting facts about Valldemossa. The village offers a unique blend of history, natural beauty, and cultural heritage, making it a captivating destination for visitors.

It is located half an hour by car from the centre of Mallorca.

Deya

Deya, also spelled as Deià, is a small village located on the west coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca. Nestled in the Tramuntana mountain range, Deya offers breathtaking natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. Here are some details about Deya:

Scenic Location: Deya is situated in a picturesque setting, surrounded by lush green hills and overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The village's location in the mountains provides stunning views and a tranquil environment, attracting artists, writers, and nature enthusiasts.

Artistic Heritage: Deya has long been associated with the arts and has been a haven for artists and writers over the years. Notable figures such as Robert Graves, the British poet and novelist, and other international artists have made Deya their home. The village's stunning landscapes and serene atmosphere have inspired many creative works.

Cultural Landmarks: Deya is home to several cultural landmarks worth exploring. The Robert Graves House Museum is a popular attraction dedicated to the life and work of Robert Graves. The museum offers insights into the writer's time in Deya and displays a collection of his personal belongings and literary works. Additionally, the village has a beautiful 16th-century church called the Church of St. John the Baptist, which is worth visiting.

Cala Deya: A short distance from the village is Cala Deya, a picturesque cove with crystal-clear turquoise waters. It is a small pebble beach surrounded by cliffs, providing a peaceful and secluded spot for swimming and sunbathing. Cala Deya is also known for its seafood restaurants that offer delicious Mediterranean cuisine.

Traditional Architecture: Deya features traditional Mallorcan architecture, characterized by stone buildings with terracotta roofs. The village's narrow, winding streets are lined with charming houses, art galleries, and boutique shops. Strolling through the village offers a glimpse into its rustic charm and local character.

Hiking and Outdoor Activities: The natural surroundings of Deya make it an ideal destination for outdoor activities. The Tramuntana mountain range offers numerous hiking trails with varying difficulty levels. One popular trail is the route from Deya to the neighboring village of Soller, known as the "Deya to Soller path." It offers stunning views of the coastline and the surrounding mountains.

Festivals and Events: Deya celebrates various cultural events throughout the year. One notable event is the annual Night of Art festival, where local artists and galleries open their doors to showcase their work. The festival also features live music, performances, and cultural activities, creating a vibrant atmosphere in the village.

Deya's natural beauty, artistic heritage, and tranquil ambiance make it a captivating destination on the island of Mallorca. Whether you're interested in exploring cultural landmarks, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply immersing yourself in the village's artistic atmosphere, Deya offers a unique and memorable experience.

This town is an hour's drive from Palma de Mallorca.

Soller & Puerto Soller

Soller is a charming town located on the northwest coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca. Surrounded by the Tramuntana mountain range, Soller offers a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and traditional charm.

Soller is known for its stunning natural surroundings. The town is nestled in a fertile valley surrounded by mountains, making it a picturesque destination. The valley is filled with citrus trees, olive groves, and lush vegetation, creating a vibrant and colorful landscape.

Soller boasts beautiful architecture that reflects its rich history. The town has a mix of architectural styles, including Gothic, Baroque, and Modernist influences. One of the notable landmarks is the Church of Sant Bartomeu, a grand church in the town center with an impressive facade and a bell tower that offers panoramic views of the area.

The Soller Train is a famous attraction in the town. The vintage electric train connects Soller to the city of Palma, the capital of Mallorca. The train journey takes you through scenic landscapes, including tunnels, bridges, and picturesque countryside. It's a popular way to experience the beauty of the island.

Located just a few kilometers away from the town center, Puerto Soller is a picturesque harbor town. It has a sandy beach, a promenade lined with cafes and restaurants, and a marina where you can see fishing boats and yachts. The port offers a relaxing seaside atmosphere and is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying fresh seafood.

Soller is also known for its Modernist architecture, influenced by the Art Nouveau movement. Many buildings in the town feature intricate facades, decorative elements, and vibrant colors. Notable examples include the Banco de Soller and the Can Prunera Modernist Museum, which showcases Modernist artworks and furnishings.

The Tramvia de Soller is a historic tram system that connects Soller to Puerto Soller. It has been operating since 1913 and offers a nostalgic way to travel between the town and the port. The tram ride provides scenic views of the countryside and is a popular tourist attraction.

Soller celebrates several festivals throughout the year. One of the most famous events is the Fira de Soller, held in May, which showcases local products, crafts, and traditional activities. The town also hosts the Es Firó, a reenactment of a historic battle between Sóller residents and pirates that takes place in May and attracts visitors from around the island.

Soller's natural beauty, architectural gems, and historical attractions make it a captivating destination on the island of Mallorca. Whether you're exploring the town's cultural heritage, enjoying the scenic train and tram rides, or relaxing by the seaside in Puerto Soller, the town offers a delightful and memorable experience.

The journey from Palma to Soller takes 45 minutes by car.

Fornalutx

Fornalutx is a picturesque village located in the Tramuntana mountain range of Mallorca, Spain. Known for its natural beauty and traditional charm, Fornalutx offers a unique experience for visitors.

Fornalutx is nestled in a stunning mountainous landscape, surrounded by olive and citrus trees. The village is situated in a valley, providing breathtaking views of the Tramuntana mountains, making it a popular destination for nature lovers and hikers.

Fornalutx is known for its well-preserved traditional stone architecture. The village features narrow streets, stone houses with terracotta roofs, and beautiful courtyards filled with flowers. Walking through the village feels like stepping back in time and offers a glimpse into traditional Mallorcan architecture.

Fornalutx has received multiple accolades for its beauty and preservation. In 1983, it was awarded the prestigious distinction of being named one of the "Most Beautiful Villages in Spain" (Pueblos más Bonitos de España). The village's efforts to maintain its cultural heritage and architectural integrity have been recognized and celebrated.

Fornalutx is renowned for its orange and lemon groves, which contribute to the village's scenic beauty and agricultural heritage. The terraced orchards offer a fragrant and colorful backdrop, especially during the citrus harvest season.

The village is known for its traditional crafts, particularly basket weaving. Fornalutx has a long history of producing handmade baskets made from locally sourced materials. Visitors can find these intricately woven baskets in local shops as unique souvenirs.

Fornalutx is part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Serra de Tramuntana mountain range. This designation recognizes the area's exceptional natural and cultural significance. The mountains provide a spectacular backdrop for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and exploring the surrounding trails.

Fornalutx celebrates various traditional festivals throughout the year. One of the most notable events is the "Fira de Fornalutx," held in September, which showcases local products, crafts, music, and traditional dances. These festive occasions provide an opportunity to experience the village's vibrant cultural traditions.

Over the years, Fornalutx has attracted artists, writers, and creative individuals seeking inspiration from its scenic beauty. The village's tranquil atmosphere and picturesque surroundings have made it a favored retreat for artistic pursuits.

You can get to Fornalutx from Palma de Mallorca by car in an hour.

Capdepera

Capdepera is a municipality and a historic town located on the northeast coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca. It is known for its rich history, medieval architecture, and beautiful coastal scenery.

Capdepera has a long and storied history, dating back to ancient times. The town's name is derived from the Latin phrase "Caput Petrae," meaning "rocky headland," which refers to the prominent castle that overlooks the town. The castle played a crucial role in defending the island against invasions and pirate attacks during the medieval period.

The Capdepera Castle, also known as Castell de Capdepera, is a prominent landmark and the main attraction of the town. Built in the 14th century, the castle offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, the coast, and the neighboring island of Minorca. Visitors can explore the fortress, its walls, and the medieval architecture within.

Capdepera's old town, located below the castle, has well-preserved medieval architecture, narrow streets, and charming squares. Strolling through the historic center offers a glimpse into the town's past, with traditional stone houses, Gothic-style facades, and quaint courtyards. The town's layout still reflects its medieval origins.

Capdepera celebrates several festivals throughout the year, offering a chance to experience the local traditions and cultural heritage. One of the most renowned events is the Medieval Fair, held in May, where the town transports visitors back in time with medieval reenactments, markets, music, and traditional performances.

The municipality of Capdepera encompasses a stretch of picturesque coastline. At the eastern end of the municipality, you can find the Capdepera Lighthouse (Faro de Capdepera), which stands atop a rocky headland and provides breathtaking views of the sea. There are also beautiful sandy beaches nearby, such as Cala Mesquida and Cala Agulla, known for their crystal-clear waters and natural beauty.

Close to Capdepera, you can find the Caves of Arta (Coves d'Artà), a network of impressive underground caverns. These caves feature stunning rock formations, stalactites, and stalagmites, and offer guided tours for visitors to explore the subterranean world.

Capdepera is home to a renowned golf course called Golf Capdepera. Surrounded by beautiful countryside, the course offers golfers a challenging yet scenic experience, with stunning views of the surrounding hills and coastline.

Capdepera's blend of historical charm, natural beauty, and cultural heritage make it a captivating destination on the island of Mallorca. Whether you're exploring the medieval castle, wandering through the historic town center, or enjoying the coastal landscapes, Capdepera offers a fascinating journey into the island's past and present.

It is about an hour and a half by car from Palma.

Estellencs

Estellencs is a small coastal village located on the western coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca. It is situated in the Tramuntana mountain range, offering stunning natural beauty and a tranquil atmosphere.

Estellencs is nestled in a picturesque setting, surrounded by mountains and overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The village is known for its dramatic cliffs, rocky coastline, and crystal-clear waters. The rugged landscapes and breathtaking views make it a popular destination for nature lovers and hikers.

Estellencs features traditional Mallorcan architecture, with stone houses and narrow, winding streets. The village's buildings are characterized by their rustic charm and authenticity. As you wander through the streets, you can admire the traditional façades adorned with colorful flowers and quaint balconies.

Estellencs is known for its tranquility and relaxed pace of life. The village offers a serene ambiance, making it an ideal place for those seeking a peaceful getaway. Visitors can unwind, enjoy the fresh sea air, and immerse themselves in the natural surroundings.

Estellencs has a rich cultural heritage, with several historical landmarks to explore. The village's main church, the Church of Saint John the Baptist, dates back to the 18th century and features beautiful architecture and religious artwork. The village also has an olive oil mill, known as the Sa Tanca des Porcs, which is a testament to its agricultural history.

Estellencs is a great base for outdoor activities and hiking enthusiasts. The surrounding mountains offer numerous trails that showcase the beauty of the Tramuntana range. One popular trail is the route to the nearby village of Banyalbufar, known as the "Camí de Ses Voltes," which offers panoramic views of the coast and terraced landscapes.

Although Estellencs itself does not have a sandy beach, the neighboring village of Banyalbufar is known for its rocky beach. It is a tranquil spot where visitors can relax, swim, and enjoy the coastal scenery. The clear waters make it a great location for snorkeling and exploring marine life.

Estellencs, like many Mallorcan villages, offers traditional cuisine that highlights local flavors. Fresh seafood, olive oil, and local produce are key ingredients in traditional dishes. Visitors can sample delicious Mediterranean cuisine in the village's restaurants and experience the authentic flavors of the region.

Estellencs provides a serene escape into the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Mallorca. Whether you're admiring the mountainous landscapes, exploring the village's traditional architecture, or enjoying outdoor activities, Estellencs offers a peaceful and authentic experience for visitors.

From Palma you can arrive in an hour by car.

Portocolom

Portocolom is a charming coastal town located on the eastern coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca. Known for its natural harbor, sandy beaches, and historical charm, Portocolom offers a delightful mix of seaside beauty and cultural heritage.

Portocolom is home to one of the largest natural harbors in Mallorca. The harbor, known as "Port de Portocolom," is a picturesque bay with crystal-clear turquoise waters. It is a popular spot for sailing, boating, and other water activities. The harbor is lined with restaurants, bars, and cafes, where visitors can enjoy fresh seafood while overlooking the boats and the scenic coastline.

Portocolom has a rich history as a traditional fishing village. The town retains its authentic character with charming fishermen's houses, colorful boats, and a laid-back atmosphere. Exploring the narrow streets and waterfront promenade allows visitors to experience the town's maritime heritage.

Portocolom is known for its beautiful beaches, and one of the most popular is Cala Marçal. This sandy beach is located in a sheltered cove and offers a tranquil spot for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports. The beach is equipped with facilities such as sun loungers, parasols, and beachfront restaurants.

At the entrance of the harbor, you can find the iconic Lighthouse of Portocolom (Faro de Portocolom). The lighthouse dates back to the 19th century and stands as a prominent landmark. It offers panoramic views of the coastline and the surrounding sea, making it a popular spot for visitors.

Portocolom is situated near the peninsula of Sa Punta de Ses Crestes, which is known for its rugged cliffs and stunning coastal scenery. The area offers walking trails and viewpoints where you can appreciate the natural beauty of the Mediterranean landscape.

Portocolom has several historical landmarks worth exploring. One of the notable sites is the Church of Sant Jaume, a beautiful 17th-century church with a distinctive bell tower. The church showcases Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architectural elements. Additionally, the town has an old defense tower, known as "Torre d'en Beu," which provides a glimpse into its history of coastal defense.

Portocolom is an ideal destination for those interested in nautical activities. The harbor offers opportunities for sailing, yachting, and fishing trips.Various water sports such as snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding can be enjoyed in the clear waters of the bay.

Portocolom's combination of natural beauty, historical charm, and a vibrant coastal atmosphere makes it a captivating destination on the island of Mallorca. Whether you're relaxing on the beaches, exploring the harbor, or immersing yourself in the town's cultural heritage, Portocolom offers a delightful experience for visitors.

Portocolom is about an hour's drive from Palma.

Pollensa & Puerto Pollensa

Pollensa, also known as Pollença, is a charming town located in the northern part of the Spanish island of Mallorca. Rich in history, natural beauty, and cultural heritage, Pollensa offers a captivating blend of old-world charm and modern amenities.

Pollensa boasts a rich history dating back to ancient times. The town has been inhabited by various civilizations, including the Romans and Moors, leaving behind a legacy of historical sites and landmarks. One of the most iconic landmarks is the Roman Bridge, Pont Roma, which dates back to the 1st century AD and is still in use today.

Pollensa's old town, also known as the "Casco Antiguo," is a maze of narrow, cobbled streets, adorned with beautiful traditional houses and historic buildings. The town's architectural charm is showcased in its squares, such as Plaça Major, where you can find cafes, restaurants, and the weekly market.

A notable feature of Pollensa is the Calvari Steps (Escalata del Calvari), a stairway with 365 steps leading up to a hilltop chapel. The steps are a popular pilgrimage route, and climbing them rewards visitors with panoramic views of the town and the surrounding countryside.

Pollensa has a vibrant arts and cultural scene. The town hosts the annual Pollensa Music Festival, which brings together renowned international musicians for a series of classical concerts. Additionally, art galleries and workshops can be found throughout the town, showcasing the works of local and international artists.

A prominent hill near Pollensa, El Puig de Maria, offers a rewarding hiking experience. At the summit, you'll find an old monastery that dates back to the 14th century. The monastery is open to visitors and offers stunning views of the town and the surrounding landscapes.

While Pollensa is not located directly on the coast, it is in close proximity to several beautiful beaches. The nearby coastal areas of Puerto Pollensa and Cala Sant Vicenç offer sandy beaches and clear waters, perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports.

Pollensa celebrates several traditional festivals throughout the year, offering a glimpse into the local culture and traditions. One of the most renowned events is the "Patrona de Pollença" held in August, featuring parades, live music, traditional dances, and fireworks.

Pollensa is home to one of the island's popular golf courses, Golf Pollensa. Surrounded by scenic landscapes, the course offers a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all levels.

It is located one hour by car from Palma.

Alcudia

Alcudia is a historic town and popular tourist destination located on the northeastern coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca. With its rich history, beautiful beaches, and vibrant atmosphere, Alcudia offers a diverse range of experiences for visitors.

Alcudia has a fascinating history that dates back to ancient Roman times. The town was originally established as a Roman settlement called "Pollentia." Visitors can explore the archaeological site of Pollentia, which showcases the ruins of a Roman theater, a forum, and residential areas.

Alcudia's old town, known as "Alcudia Vila," is enclosed by medieval walls dating back to the 14th century. The town's narrow streets are lined with traditional houses, charming squares, and historic buildings. The main square, Plaça de Carles V, is a lively hub with outdoor cafes and restaurants.

Alcudia is divided into two distinct areas: the old town and the modern port area, Puerto Alcudia. The port area is known for its long sandy beach, lined with hotels, resorts, restaurants, and shops. The marina is a hub for recreational boats and offers opportunities for water sports and sailing.

Alcudia is renowned for its stunning beaches, which stretch along the coastline. The main beach, Playa de Alcudia, is a wide and sandy beach with shallow waters, making it ideal for families and sunbathers. Other nearby beaches, such as Playa de Muro and Can Picafort, offer similar beauty and recreational activities.

Alcudia is home to the Albufera Natural Park, a wetland area of great ecological value. The park encompasses lagoons, marshes, and sand dunes, providing a habitat for various bird species and wildlife. Visitors can explore the park through walking and cycling trails, offering a chance to immerse themselves in nature.

Alcudia hosts several traditional festivals throughout the year, offering a lively and colorful cultural experience. One of the most popular events is the "Fiesta de Sant Jaume" held in July, featuring parades, traditional music, dancing, and fireworks. The festivals showcase the vibrant local traditions and folklore.

Alcudia is a hub for outdoor activities and sports. Apart from enjoying the beaches and water sports, visitors can explore the surrounding countryside through hiking and cycling trails. The region offers diverse landscapes, including mountains, valleys, and picturesque rural areas.

Alcudia boasts a vibrant culinary scene, with a wide range of restaurants and bars offering both local and international cuisine. Visitors can savor traditional Mallorcan dishes, seafood specialties, and delicious tapas.

Alcudia's blend of history, natural beauty, and recreational opportunities make it a popular destination on the island of Mallorca. Whether you're exploring the ancient ruins, relaxing on the beaches, or enjoying the vibrant atmosphere, Alcudia offers a memorable experience for all.

It is one hour from Palma by car.