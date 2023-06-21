This Friday, June 23 premiere's the comedy film No Hard Feelings. Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Matthew Broderick. The film is directed by Gene Stupnitsky.

Set in New York, the film follows Maddie, a young woman working as an Uber driver, who is facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed. She accepts an unusual Craigslist posting in which her new employers are parents who have noticed that their introverted 19-year-old son Percy is showing no interest in dating or having sex. In exchange for a Buick Regal, Maddie agrees to become their son's "girlfriend," "date his brains out," and help him to join adult life.

Jennifer Lawrence was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016, her films have grossed over $6 billion worldwide. She appeared in Time's 100 most influential people in the world list in 2013 and the Forbes Celebrity 100 list from 2013 to 2016.

Lawrence's career progressed with starring roles as the mutant Mystique in the X-Men film series (2011–2019) and Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series (2012–2015). Her performance as a troubled young widow in the romance film Silver Linings Playbook (2012) won her the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the second-youngest winner in the category at age 22. Her latest films have been Don't Look Up (2021) and Causeway (2022).

Showtimes at Ocimax in Palma are: 6.10pm daily

Showtimes at Festival Park in Marratxi are: 8.15pm & 10.45pm (both showing on Fri, Sat & Sun), 12.105 (Sun) and 3.50pm and 9.30pm (both on Monday and Tuesday)

Showtimes at Ocine in Porto Pi are: 3.45pm (Fri until Tues), 12.15pm (Sat & Sun).