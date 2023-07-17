Mallorca presents captivating natural landscapes of exceptional beauty. Whether you find yourself amidst majestic mountains or gentle hills, the awe-inspiring panoramic views will establish a profound connection with the environment. Delighting in the spectacle of a sunrise or sunset from these elevated vantage points is an enduringly delightful pursuit. Additionally, embarking on excursions to these locales or pausing to capture the perfect holiday photograph are highly recommended endeavors. Below, you'll find a compilation of the island's finest spots where you can relish in these experiences, serving as a valuable guide for your upcoming retreat.

Sa Foradada in Deya

When it comes to viewpoints, Sa Foradada is one of the classics and probably one of the best places on the island from which to watch the sunset. The viewpoint is located on the west coast of Mallorca and can be reached by car directly from the Ma-10.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Cris (@crispendas)

Sa Foradada consists of an esplanade from where you can see the sea and a clear horizon, as well as the peculiar shape of the perforated rock - or "foradada" in Mallorcan - with a roundel 18 metres in diameter, which gives the place its name.

Mirador Es Colomer in Pollensa

On the northwest point of Mallorca we find the Es Colomer viewpoint, also known as the Sa Creueta viewpoint, between Alcudia and Can Picafort.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Alexander Röhrich | Travel Inspiration (@alex7roe84)

It is an elevated area, which can be reached via a stone staircase to the viewpoint. Many cyclists and visitors come here to contemplate the views of the sea and the cliffs of the Serra de Tramuntana.

Mirador de ses Barques in Soller

A few minutes from Soller is the Mirador de ses Barques, a restaurant with traditional Mallorcan food, whose terrace offers panoramic views of Port de Soller and the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de vientofresco Oh (@vientofresco_oh)

The place owes its name to the fact that from this spot you can see the boats anchored in Port de Soller. Having an orange juice in this spot is a real luxury.

Santuari de Cura in Randa

At an altitude of 543 metres, we find the Puig de Randa viewpoint. Surrounded by nature, the mountain stands on the Pla de Mallorca.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de El Mirador de Mallorca (@santuaridecura)

From its peak you can see the southern horizon, the island of Cabrera, and to the north, the Mallorcan plains. If you look closely, you can make out more than twenty-five villages, and to the west, the Tramuntana mountain range. Next to the esplanade is the Santuari de Cura, with a monastery, a guesthouse and a restaurant serving traditional Mallorcan food.

Puig de Santa Magdalena in Inca

The viewpoint of Puig de Santa Magdalena is one of the points that has not yet become overcrowded and preserves a confidential atmosphere. The mountain has a dozen picnic tables, some with barbecues, in the middle of a mountainous area.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Galaventura | Camper | Vanlife (@galaventura_)

Downhill, a small path leads to the esplanade from where you can enjoy privileged views over the Mallorcan Pla, in a place surrounded by vegetation and very intimate. A meal with friends or family is undoubtedly a good weekend plan to connect with nature.

Castell de Santueri in Felanitx

The Santueri castle was built on the ruins of an old 14th century Arab fortress which, in turn, had been built on Byzantine ruins.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Sofia Demnert (@sofiademnert)

From the top of the cliffs of the Serra de Llevant in Felanitx, at an altitude of 408 metres, you can see the mountain and even the sea. For centuries it was used to watch over the southeast coast to warn of possible attacks.

Mirador de la Victoria in Alcudia

The Victoria viewpoint is one of the most spectacular on the island. It is located in the north of Mallorca, in the municipality of Alcudia. Hikers, cyclists and visitors walk the paths that lead to the viewpoint, from where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Cap de Formentor and the bay of Pollensa.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de @rest.miradordelavictoria

Nearby is the hermitage of La Victoria, a place that, if you are in the area, is a must-see. Built in the style of a fortress, the construction dates back to the 13th century and is one of the best preserved in the north of Mallorca. It is currently a hostel with 13 rooms.

Castell de Bellver in Palma

One of Palma's viewpoints of choice is the Castell de Bellver. It can be reached by car, on foot or by bus. It is an easy option to enjoy beautiful views over the city of Palma and its bay.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de En Algún Lugar (@enalgunlugarmx)

To do so, you will have to enter the castle - admission is free on Sundays - where you can also visit an exhibition on the history of the city.

Na Burguesa in Palma

If what we are looking for is a nocturnal visit, we can opt for the puig de na Burguesa, in Palma.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Raquel Mallorca (@raquel_mallorca)

From the top of the peak you can contemplate the illuminated bay of Palma at night and even glimpse some of its most characteristic monuments.