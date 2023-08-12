On Friday, August 18, a British rock band is going to headline the Caimari summer fiesta in the square and it’s all thanks to British businessman, and former rocker, Mike Winch, who has owned a house in the village for the past 20 years.

“Before that I used to own a boat on the island moored in Alcudia, I’ve been coming for years and then, with the money I had made as a musician, I decided to buy a house in Caimari. I love the place and this year, in a gesture to thank all the wonderful people of the village I have got to know over the years for having been made so welcome, I decided to pay tribute by bringing my band Rockstock over to headline the summer fiesta,” he told the Bulletin this week.

15-year-old

Prior to becoming a hugely successful businessman with his homeware company Candlelight, which is based in the UK, Hong Kong and China, Mike was a hugely successful musician and singer.

As a 15-year-old schoolboy in the ‘60s, Mike was already playing five nights a week in a band called The Origators Creed, topping the bill by the time he was 16. “Joe Cocker were second on the bill to us,” he said.

Claim to fame

“It’s my claim to fame, along with the fact we played many gigs where we supported the Cream, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Pink Floyd, Jeff Beck and Wilson Pickett, but it was not until lockdown that I started getting back into music again and getting a band back together.

“We’re made up of old mates from those heady days of rock, but we’ve always had a few special guests and there will be a few in Mallorca. But I’m not giving any secrets away, you’re going to have to come and watch us live,” he said.

“At heart, the band is made up of two lead guitars, a bass, sax, a drummer and me as lead singer and we’ve been playing a number of festivals around the country for fun really and to enjoy the old good times.

“And I decided that it would be fun to play in Mallorca and also say thanks to Caimari. I think there are about 24 of us flying out.

“I’m going to have time to show them the island. I love the northwest coast, it’s still unspoiled compared to some other parts of the island and extremely beautiful.

You will recognise someone...

“The set, well we’re rockers at heart so we’ll be playing some classic rock hits - Jimi Hendrix, the Stones, Led Zeppelin - and I’ll probably be wearing by trademark kilt. And, like I said, there will be some surprise guests. Just look hard at the pictures, I’m sure you will recognise someone but whether they will be coming, that remains to be seen.

“But we’re not due on stage until at least 11pm so I hope it’s going to be a night for Caimari and rockers in Mallorca to remember. Who knows, we might make an annual event of it. It’s a great place to live and I’m sure it’s going to be a top place to play live,” he said.

“Everyone in the village has been so good to me over the years, this is my way of giving something back.”