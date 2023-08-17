Here are the films showing across Mallorca from Friday, August 18.

New on the screen is Blue Beetle at Ocimax, Festival Park and Artesiete at Fan. Also showing is My names is Alfred Hitchcock and Dean Man at CineCiutat. Still showing this week is Oppenheimer at Ocimax, Rivoli and CineCiutat and Barbie at Augusta, CineCiutat and Ocine in Porto Pi.

Blue Beetle (2023)

Starring Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine and Susan Sarandon

Director Angel Manuel Soto

Plot An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle.

Rated PG-13. 2h 7m

Showing at Ocimax in Palma at: 12.10pm, 3.30pm, 6pm

12.10pm, 3.30pm, 6pm Showing at Festival Park in Marratxi at: 3.45pm (Daily except Sat); 6.40pm (Fri & Sat); 9.35pm (Daily)

Showing at Artesiete in Fan Shopping centre at: 7.15pm (Tue)

My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock (2022)

Starring Sean Connery, Sylvia Sidney and Paul Newman

Director Mark Cousins

Plot A fictional Alfred Hitchcock narrates an explanation of some of the lesser known cinematic techniques he used in his movies, richly illustrated with clips from his entire 50 year career.

Rated NR. 2h.

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma at: 5.50pm (Daily except Fri ); 8.15pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu); 10.30pm (Fri & Tue)

Dead Man (1995)

Starring Johnny Depp, Gary Farmer and Crispin Glover

Director Jim Jarmusch

Plot On the run after murdering a man, accountant William Blake encounters a strange aboriginal American man named Nobody who prepares him for his journey into the spiritual world.

Rated R. 2h 1m

Showing at CineCiutat in Palma at: 8pm (Fri & Tue)

Barbie (2023)

Starring Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling

Director Greta Gerwig

Plot Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Rated PG-13. 1h 54m

Showing at Augusta in Palma: from Wednesday to Sunday at 5.30pm, 7.45pm, 9.05pm

from Wednesday to Sunday at 5.30pm, 7.45pm, 9.05pm Showing at Ocine in Porto Pi in Palma at: daily at 4pm

daily at 4pm Showing at Festival Park in Marratxi at: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 3.55pm (Sat); v6.45pm (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 3.55pm (Sat); v6.45pm (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu) Showing at Cineciutat in Palma at: 5.55pm (Daily except Fri); 8.05pm (V); 8.15pm (Tue); 10.20pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon

Director Christopher Nolan

Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb

Rated R. 3h.