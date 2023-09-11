For many, Mallorca is synonymous of sun-soaked beaches, sparkling blue waters, and long summer days. But when the heat of summer fades, and the throngs of tourists recede, Mallorca transforms into a serene, authentic paradise where local life, nature, and culture merge in delightful harmony. Here is a preview of some of what's coming to Mallorca in October:

Mallorca Yoga Festival - 20, 21 and 22 October 2023

Discover the Mallorca Yoga Festival program, where you'll find practice levels clearly indicated, allowing you to tailor your attendance to your preferences. Immerse yourself in a three-day journey of yoga, led by top-notch instructors, providing a truly unique opportunity. Indulge in the experience of live spiritual and soothing music, relish in wholesome food at the food track, and explore the vibrant street market that will enhance our event.

Whether you go alone, with a partner, as a family, or with friends, these three days promise to be unforgettable.

Held at the Palacio de Deportes Melani Costa (Av. des Capdella, 55, 07184 Calvia)

General admission: 150€ - Calvia residents: 75€

For more information and to purchase of tickets click on the following link: www.mallorcayogafestival.com

Oktoberfest Mallorca - 29 September to 15 October 2023

Oktoberfest 2022 was Son Amar's biggest event yet! And in 2023, Oktoberfest returns.

Germany’s most popular festival returns to House of Son Amar, from September 29 until October 15, during three consecutive weekends from Friday to Sunday.

The Hall of Fountains of the largest leisure centre in Mallorca will host this Bavarian festival where you can taste a selection of traditional German cuisine accompanied by the best entertainment, live music and best Munich beer in a unique atmosphere offered by the facilities and artists of House of Son Amar.

Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 12am - Sundays from 1pm to 8pm.

Tickets 5 euros - Online (click here) or call 971 617 533.

Mostra de Cuines in Calvia - From 6 to 29 October 2023

Calvia‘s 'Mostra de Cuines' is a gastronomic event held twice a year – before and after the summer season.

During its celebration, any restaurant wishing to do so can offer complete menus (starter, main course, dessert and drink) at a more economical price than usual so that we can get to know their establishment, their cuisine and their service.

With the idea of making Calvia’s 'Mostra de Cuines' an event that can be enjoyed by the maximum amount of people, restaurants are encouraged to offer alternative menus (always at the same price as shown in their advertising) – children’s menus, so that whole families can go, gluten-free menus and vegetarian menus.

Dates and locations:

6, 7, and 8 October: Peguera, Cala Fornells, el Toro, es Capdella, Son Ferrer

13, 14, and 15 October: Cas Catala, Bendinat, Illetes, Portals Nous, Costa d’en Blanes, Son Caliu

20, 21 and 22 October: Palmanova, Magalluf, Sol de Mallorca

27, 28, and 29 October: Santa Ponsaa, Costa de la Calma, Son Bugadelles

Look out for full menus and prices in the following weeks.

Palma Marathon Mallorca - 15 October 2023

The race is set in the unique scenery of the beautiful city of Palma. Participants enjoy a course along the breathtaking promenade with views over the bay and the turquoise blue Mediterranean Sea, towards the cathedral with its sandstones colors, and into the historic old town.

Enjoy a weekend full of activities: Expo, Breakfast Run, and Pasta Party.

Starting at 8am from Palma's Parc de la Mar in Palma. There are three distances to choose from: Marathon, Half marathon and 9Km. Register here from 25€. (The registration period will end on October 4th)

Mallorca Car Week - 18, 19, 20, 21 & 22 October 2023

The international gathering for enthusiasts of exclusive classic and performance cars.

Their journey started in 2016 with a successful International Concours d’Elegance for Classic Cars at Port Adriano, one of the Mediterranean’s leading super yacht ports. Following the footsteps of Monterey Car Week in California, Mallorca Car Week has become the premier stage for showcasing remarkable vehicles.

Each October, major players in the automotive industry use Mallorca as their showroom to present their latest and greatest luxury cars.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Mallorca Car Week (@mallorcacarweek)

The event location rotates each year to match the 5-star expectations of our participants and partners, with last year’s event being hosted at Golf Son Vida and this year’s event taking place at the famous Golf de Andratx, 5-star Steigenberger Resort Camp de Mar, the exceptional Campino Restaurante Camp de Mar, the restaurant at LJs Es Ratxo Luxury Resort, the restaurant of Club de Vela Andratx and the upcoming Motorworld Mallorca.

Tickets for access are sold by the charity organization Mallorca Sense Fam in the amount of 10€. The net profit will be with Mallorca Sense Fam. The number of tickets is limited to 200 for security reasons. First come first served. Call 617 40 57 40 / 617 47 47 06.

VII Dragon Winter Series #1 - 20, 21 and 22 October 2023

The 6th edition of the Dragon Winter Series will be held in Puerto Portals during the winter months. A regatta circuit in which top national and international sailors compete within the framework of a classic sailing regatta in which the tradition of the sea can be experienced up close with the Dragon class monotype boats. Puerto Portals has become the port with the largest fleet of Dragons in Spain and a benchmark on the international circuit. The Dragon is a sailing boat designed by Johan Anker in 1929. It was an Olympic class from 1948 to 1972. The class maintains around 1500 active boats in more than 26 countries, with Germany leading the way with the largest number of boats.

For more information see http://www.crpuertoportals.com/

Puerto Portals - Calvia 07181

Puerto Portals Cats Revival - 6 October 2023

The same music, the same atmosphere and the same people. Relive the essence of Cats Puerto Portals in the '90s in a night full of musical performances and with the genuine sound of Xavi Fuster, resident DJ of the Cats discotheque in its golden era.

Puerto Portals - Calvia 07181

Palmanova Beach Volley - 14 to 24 October 2023

Beach Box Camps in Calvia is one of the biggest annual events, bringing together more and more participants every year. New sports and new activities have been added to the event. The famous beach volleyball camp which last year attracted 300 people from 30 different countries has now also been updated with beach tennis, fitness and youth beach volleyball camps.

The aim is to turn October into Palmanova’s annual beach sports festival. More information about the event www.beachboxcamps.com

Peguera Challanges - 13 to 15 October 2023

On Saturday, October 14, the most spectacular triathlon in Mallorca, the Challenge Peguera-Mallorca, will take place. This event is a middle-distance triathlon (1.9 km swimming, 90 km cycling, and 21 km running) held in the municipality of Calvia, with Peguera as its epicenter.

The race has recently been awarded as the best race in the world (2019) within the Challenge Family franchise, surpassing iconic events like Challenge Roth or Challenge Almere-Amsterdam.

For the past 6 editions, the event has managed to sell out registrations, reaching its maximum capacity of 1200 athletes in the main race and involving more than 5,000 participants when considering parallel races and events. Over 85% of these participants come from different countries in Europe.

The highlights of Challenge Peguera Mallorca are:

- Spectacular and technical courses.

- Open-water swimming in the beautiful Tora beach.

- Cycling through the Calvia area, combining traditional villages, coastal zones, and avenues. The route includes constant climbs and descents, curves, and a setting that guarantees a total enjoyment for cycling enthusiasts in Mallorca.

- Running: A four-lap course that runs along the bustling boulevard of Peguera and its beach promenades. The vibrant atmosphere of the area during those dates encourages participants to achieve their goals.

- Athlete services: The event focuses on helping athletes achieve their objectives and ensures all necessary services, both related to the event itself and those available in the area.

You can also race the amazing Challenge Women Mallorca Run (Peguera) on Friday, October 13. Enjoy the 4 km between the Torà and Palmira beaches and the impressive Peguera Boulevard. The run takes place as a part of Challenge Mallorca weekend. Whether beginner, hobby runner, ambitious runner or walker, all are warm welcome to run the classical run distance of 4 km. The running course leads around the boulevard of Peguera.

Also on Friday, October 13, the Junior Challenge Mallorca run race for children from 0 to 13 years old will take place as part of the Challenge Peguera Mallorca triathlon side events program.

Finally on Sunday, October 15, the Junior Aquathlon Challenge Peguera will take place as part of the programme of parallel activities of the Challenge Peguera Mallorca triathlon. This is a swim & run event aimed at children from 7 to 16 years.

Further information and inscriptions at challenge-mallorca.com

Body Building Championships - 21 and 22 October 2023

Athletes from all over Spain, who have qualified in 4 previous Regional Championships, will fight on the stage of Calvia, to achieve their Professional card, as well as travel to the World Championships in USA.

Categories Master, Junior, Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique, Bikini and Figure.

With the most rigorous and revolutionary anti-doping controls, carried out by police agents from Spain and the USA.

More information at wnbfspain.es

Magalluf Festival of Expanded Literature - 5 to 8 October 2023

This festival promoted by Rata Corner and INNSiDE by Meliá aims to bring culture to new audiences, expanding its limits, both visually and conceptually.

After the success of the two previous editions, in which more than fifty artists, musicians and cultural agents participated; and after organising the international Live For The Arts days in New York, Leipzig and Liverpool, the third edition of the festival tis o be held at the INNSiDE Calvià Beach hotel from 5 to 8 October 2023 to share their work and reflections through round tables, conferences, concerts and artistic interventions.

A weekend full of experiences linked to literature, books, art and music, which will challenge the limits of the usual spaces for culture. All of this in a place as unusual as it is necessary: Magalluf. They believe in culture as an engine of change, of transformation and we want to expand it beyond its limits.

Puerto Soller Classical Music - 30 September to 21 October 2023

The "Festival de Música Clásica Port de Sóller" will proudly organise its 18th edition in 2023, a milestone that every year reaffirms its great commitment to culture as an investment in the future.

Backed by the charisma of great performers such as the Vincent Trio of the Berlin Philharmonic, Evelina Dobraceva, Tomasz Tomaszewski, the Dresdner Streich Trio, Nikolay Borchev, Wenzel Fuchs, Alexander Zemtsov, the members of the Radio Sinfonie Orchester Berlin, and the RCO Camerata of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam and a long list of other renowned artists who have passed through Puerto Soller, this festival has positioned itself since its inception in 2005 as an unmissable cultural event of the autumn for lovers of this art form.

- September 30: Camerata RCO, miembros del Royal Concertgebouw Orquesta, Paises Bajos.

- October 7: Susanne Herzog, violín & Dietmar Schwalke, cello & Alexander Malter, piano.

- October 14: Cuarteto de cuerda con miembros de la Orquesta Philharmonica de Vienna.

- October 21: Alexander Malter, piano.

All the concerts will take place in the church in Puerto Soller, and start at 7.30pm.

Tickets 25 euros at www.ticketib.com or call 971 631 440.

Halloween

Halloween's popularity has been on the rise, and numerous terrifying parties await you during this eerie night. Nevertheless, the growing number of foreign residents on the island has led to an increased interest in this pagan festivity. Stores and supermarkets adorn their shop windows with spooky decorations, offering candy buckets, chilling costumes, and vampire-inspired cakes for sale. Nightclubs, shopping centres, and other main attractions also join in the fun, hosting spooky themed nights and activities for people of all ages.

Watch this space for updates and more events coming. We hope to see you soon!