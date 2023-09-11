For many, Mallorca is synonymous of sun-soaked beaches, sparkling blue waters, and long summer days. But when the heat of summer fades, and the throngs of tourists recede, Mallorca transforms into a serene, authentic paradise where local life, nature, and culture merge in delightful harmony. Here is a preview of some of what's coming to Mallorca in November:

The 550 Challenge Mallorca - 2, 3 & 4 November 2023

An extraordinary rally event that promises an adrenaline-pumping driving experience is coming back to Mallorca for it's third edition! With over 18 years of successfully organizing international rally events, 550 Challenge Mallorca have decided to embark on this new adventure, offering another driving experience during the year.

The rally will feature three categories of eligible cars: Competition (both modern and classic), Regularity (encompassing modern, classic, and electric vehicles), and a Show Car Class (comprising standard road legal cars). Participants can look forward to a thrilling journey across 14 closed road rally stages, spanning a total of at least 550 kilometers.

They take great pride in announcing that their location sponsor for this event is Port Adriano, providing the ideal rally base, granting them easy access to incredible stages for racing. Additionally, it offers a unique opportunity for participants to explore this magnificent port, replete with outstanding facilities, opportunities, and assets.

This rally presents an amazing opportunity for participants to acquaint themselves with the best roads of the island. With the exclusivity of having these roads closed to regular traffic, participants are in for an absolute blast of adrenaline and joy. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the thrill of a lifetime!

Register here.

Shanghai Acrobatic Circus - 17, 18 and 19 November 2023

The Shanghai Acrobatic Circus is an awe-inspiring spectacle that takes audiences on a mesmerizing journey through a universe of magic and wonder.

The show centres on a brave young boy who ventures into unexplored realms behind the gates of fantasy. His adventures lead him to encounter the enchanting Phoenix Fairy, soaring over the sea. The performance showcases a perfect blend of artistry, athleticism, and music with mesmerizing acrobatics, juggling, and beautifully choreographed dances. Amidst the spectacular display, the vibrant costumes and dazzling lights add a touch of splendour.

Lasting approximately two hours, this family-friendly extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience filled with thrills and amazement.

On Friday 17 at 8.30pm; Saturday 18 at 12.30pm and 5.30pm; Sunday 19 at 12.30pm

At Trui Teatre in Palma (Camí de Son Rapinya, 29, 07013 Palma)

Tickets from 24€ at truiteatre.es

Palma's Christmas Lights - 23 November 2023

Palma's Christmas lights are a breath-taking and enchanting sight that illuminates the city during the festive season. The capital transforms into a magical wonderland with its streets adorned in dazzling displays of twinkling lights, creating a festive ambiance that captivates both residents and visitors alike.

The main attraction is usually centred around the iconic Passeig des Born and Plaza Mayor, where stunning light installations and intricate decorations are showcased. Palma Cathedral, La Seu, is also a focal point, with its grand facade adorned in shimmering lights, creating a stunning backdrop against the night sky.

The Christmas lights in Palma typically kick off in late November and continue to shine brightly until early January, delighting everyone with their warm glow and adding an extra touch of joy and merriment to the holiday season in this beautiful city.

Seimad Motor Island - 18 and 19 November 2023

The most important Motorsport event of the Balearic Islands is back, a gathering of the best Drift drivers of the moment, an incredible exhibition, and much more.

Experience an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza with over 54,000 sq. meters devoted to motorsport. Behold the 13,500 sq. meters motor show track and a thrilling drift exhibition featuring top-notch drivers. Explore ExpoCar all weekend long, indulge in a bustling commercial area, enjoy raffles, entertain the kids in a dedicated area, get a bite at the food trucks, and elevate the excitement in the VIP Zone.

Taking place at the Son Fusteret showground in Palma (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n, 07009 Palma)

Tickets coming soon.

Thanksgiving - 23 November 2023

Thanksgiving in Mallorca brings a unique blend of traditions as locals and expats come together to celebrate this American holiday. Though not a native celebration, the spirit of gratitude and togetherness permeates the atmosphere.

Families and friends gather for special feasts featuring a mix of traditional Thanksgiving dishes and Mediterranean delicacies. From roasted turkeys and sweet potatoes to paella and local wines, the culinary experience is a delightful fusion of cultures.

Last year's Thanksgiving lunch hosted by the Bulletin at the Mallorca Country Club.

While Thanksgiving parades may not be common, the warmth of the community shines through various events, charity drives, and gatherings, creating a heartwarming and inclusive ambiance that leaves everyone feeling thankful and appreciative.

The Bulletin usually hosts a Thanksgiving lunch for readers and subscribers so keep your eyes peeled for that to be announced!

Sankt Martin - 11 November 2023

Sankt Martin in Puerto Portals is a captivating celebration that infuses the Mallorcan coast with German traditions. Held around November 11, this annual event pays homage to Saint Martin, combining cultural influences in a delightful blend. Residents and visitors gather to enjoy a procession of lanterns, creating a mesmerizing sight as they illuminate the marina.

Children, carrying their beautifully crafted lanterns, walk together, accompanied by music and laughter. The festivities are complemented by delectable German treats and regional delicacies. Sankt Martin in Puerto Portals offers a charming experience that bridges cultures and spreads joy, making it a cherished occasion for all ages to cherish.

This year Puerto Portals celebrates the ninth edition of Sankt Martin to help raise funds for the Rana Foundation.

When night falls, Sankt Martin appears on a horse and the little ones of the port begin to look for him in the streets of the marina, lighting up the darkness with lanterns. The event ends with hot chocolate and biscuits - delicious!